Delhi Heavy Rains: 2 Children Among 3 Dead Due To Drowning; Over 300 Complaints On Waterlogging | Details Inside

According to the Delhi Public Works Department, they received more than 200 calls alone on Friday regarding the waterlogging issues while the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) got 33 complaints regarding the waterlogging issue. Some of the areas where the issue was reported are Rajinder Nagar, Sabzi Mandi Old, Rajouri Garden Extension, Khanpur, Hauz Khas, Pitampura and Malviya Nagar.