Delhi and its neighbouring areas of Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram reported severe waterlogging after heavy rain on Friday at several areas and some key roads, leading to slow traffic movement, vehicles submerged in water, inconvenience to public transport users and affected airport operations as well.
While roads near busy areas like ITO, Saket, Moolchand, Aurobindo Road to IIT flyover, Barapullah flyover and Noida Sector 62 saw traffic jams due to waterlogging, one person died in a roof-collapse incident at Terminal 1 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Friday.
The Safdarjung weather station recorded 153.7 mm of rainfall, which began around 3 am. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) defines very heavy rain as rainfall amounting to between 124.5 and 244.4 mm in a day.
Delhi-NCR Rain | Waterlogging, Traffic Hit In These Routes
People on foot and vehicles were seen wading through water at: the ITO area, Sarita Vihar, Moolchand, parts of Connaught Place and Minto Bridge, Saket Metro Station, Sarita Vihar, Aurobindo Road to IIT flyover, Madhu Vihar area, Noida Sector 62, National Highway (NH9) and some parts of UP's Ghaziabad as well.
Delhi's Pragati Maidan Tunnel was also closed due to rain-triggered waterlogging.
Udyog Vihar, Sheetla Mata Road and several other areas in Haryana's Gurugram were also waterlogged, leading to slow traffic movement there.
Traffic snarls were also reported at the above mentioned areas. Drone visuals from parts of Delhi also showed the waterlogging situation.
Delhi Traffic Police Updates
As per Delhi Traffic Police's updates posted on microblogging platform X, traffic was affected at these areas on Friday morning after heavy rain caused waterlogging and uprooted trees:
Service road in the carriageway from Dwarka Expressway towards Police Station Sector 23, Dwarka due to uprooting of a tree.
P Marg, BSZ Marg and Vikash Marg due to waterlogging and breakdown of vehicles at Tilak Bridge underpass (W-Point).
Outer Ring road in the carriageway from Bhera Enclave Roundabout towards Peeragarhi due to waterlogging near Peeragarhi Village road.
Minto Road in both the carriageways from Kamla Market towards Connaught Place and vice-versa due to waterlogging at Minto Bridge underpass.
Traffic was affected in the carriageway from Jwala Heri Market towards Madipur due to uprooting of a tree opposite Jwala Heri Market.
Traffic was affected in both the carriageways from Akshardham towards Ghaziabad and vice-versa due to waterlogging at roundabout Murga Mandi, Ghazipur Border.
Traffic was affected on Road No. 13 in both the carriageways from Kalindi Kunj towards Crown Plaza and vice-versa due to waterlogging at Okhla underpass.
Traffic was affected on Mathura Road in the carriageway from Ashram towards Badarpur due to uprooting of a tree
Traffic was affected on Rohtak road in both the carriageways from Rajdhani Park towards Mundka and vice-versa due to waterlogging
Traffic was affected on W-Point Tilak Bridge road in both the carriageways from A-Point to W-Point and vice-versa due to waterlogging below Tilak Bridge W-point
Traffic was affected on Outer Ring road in both the carriageways from Shantivan towards ISBT and vice-versa due to waterlogging near Y-point Saleemgarh and Nigambodh Ghat
Traffic was affected on Aurobindo Marg in both the carriageways from INA towards AIIMS and vice-versa due to waterlogging under AIIMS Flyover
Traffic was affected in both the carriageways on Vir Banda Bairagi Marg due to waterlogging at Azad Market underpass
Traffic was affected on Ring Road in both the carriageways from Naraina towards Moti Bagh and vice-versa due to waterlogging under Dhaula Kuan Flyover
Traffic was affected on Anuvrat Marg in both the carriageways from 100 Foota Red Light and Lado Sarai Red Light and vice-versa due to waterlogging. Kindly plan your journey accordingly.
1 Dead In Delhi Airport Roof Collapse | IGI Updates
One person died and five were injured after a portion of the roof of the Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal-1 collapsed on cars, including taxis, amid heavy rain early Friday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said. Visuals of aftermath of the incident showed a cab driver stuck in his mangled vehicle with a portion of the roof on it.
Departures and arrivals at IGI Airport Terminal 1 were halted after the roof-collapse incident.
All departing and arriving flights from Terminal 3 and Terminal 2 were fully operational.
Flights of T1 were diverted to T2 (Terminal 2) and T3 (Terminal 3). Passengers were advised to be in contact with their Airlines for complete information.
IndiGo Airlines said some of its flight were cancelled as passengers were unable Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport after the structural damage. "Passengers already inside the terminal will be able to board their planned flights, but those with flights later in the day will be offered alternatives. This unplanned situation has also led to operations across the network being impacted. Customers are advised to keep a track of and confirm their flight status before leaving for the airport," IndiGo said.
Some SpiceJet flights were also cancelled from Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport.
Aviation regulator DGCA issued an advisory for airlines to accommodate passengers on alternate flights or provide full refunds under the regulations.
Due to heavy rains, entry/exit was closed at Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25 Metro station.
Shuttle service from Delhi Aerocity Metro station to Terminal 1-IGI Airport was suspended
Officials said a search operation was conducted to make sure no one was trapped in the damaged vehicles.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani said traffic going to T-1 departure of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has been diverted at CISF check post, towards T-1 arrival.
Three fire-tenders were sent to the airport after a call about the incident was received by the DFS around 5:30 am.
Besides the roof sheet, the support beams collapsed, damaging the cars parked in the pick-up and drop area of the terminal, the officials said.