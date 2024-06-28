Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi-NCR After Overnight Rain; Vehicles Submerged

Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) received heavy rains coupled with thunderstorms and lightning in the early hours of Friday. Visuals making rounds on social media have shown parts of Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad facing traffic snarls and waterlogged roads due to incessant rainfall.
It has been reported that the Safdarjung weather station today recorded 153.7mm of rainfall which began around 3 am.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate-intensity rainfall would occur over the national capital and its adjoining NCR region.
"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over a few places and winds with speeds of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR during the next 2 hours," it said in a post on X.
A ‘yellow alert’ has also been issued till July 3 predicting moderate to heavy rain for the next seven days in Delhi.
After the prolonged wait for some respite from the sweltering heatwave sweeping the national capital region for weeks, Delhiites yesterday woke up to heavy downpour. Besides Delhi, certain other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) including Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad also received heavy showers.
Delhi rains: Traffic update on affected areas
Taking it to the microblogging site X, Delhi traffic police has shared several inputs on the areas affected by waterlogging and traffic congestion.
According to Delhi traffic police, areas including Ring Road in both the carriageways from Naraina towards Moti Bagh, Vir Banda Bairagi Marg, Aurobindo Marg towards AIIMS and W-Point Tilak Bridge road are heavily affected due to waterlogging.
Delhi rains: The BJP-AAP feud
In a political row over the waterlogging issue due to heavy rains, the BJP slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleging that around 150 of 700 drains were desilted in the city.
No immediate reaction was available from the AAP which runs the city government as well as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
"Those (AAP) who used to curse the MCD earlier for all the civic problems are now themselves ruling the civic body and they can not have the excuse that they are powerless. The AAP government is least concerned with Delhi people and their well-being," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged.