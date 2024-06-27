Weather Update: IMD Issues Alerts, Schools Closed As Incessant Rainfall Batters Parts Of K'taka, Kerala; Heavy Showers In Delhi-NCR | Details

Predicting incessant rainfall across the western stretch of Karnataka, Goa and Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued an Orange alert for today, the second-highest level of warning. A similar alert has been issued for Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh as well.
Yesterday, in a press release the weather watchdog forecasted the possibility of heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana on June 27, and in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala until June 28, and in Gujarat, Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka until June 30.
Karnataka rains: Red Alert, Schools closed
Owing to incessant torrential rainfall, authorities have announced a holiday for the schools in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada. Predicting high chances of heavy precipitation, IMD has issued a red alert for Coastal Karnataka on June 27.
Issuing an order, Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan has declared a holiday for all Anganwadis and schools in the district.
Kerala rains: Extensive damage, water levels rising
As heavy rains coupled with strong winds continued to lash several parts of the state on Wednesday, several houses in Kerala were damaged while trees were uprooted, and water levels rose steadily in rivers and dams.
High tides and sea incursions were reported in districts like Thrissur and Ernakulam, and landslides wrecked havoc in the high ranges of Kozhikode.
Heavy showers in Delhi-NCR
After the prolonged wait for some respite from the sweltering heatwave sweeping the national capital region for weeks, Delhiites on Thursday woke up to heavy downpour. Besides Delhi, certain other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) including Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad also received heavy showers.
According to IMD's prediction, the minimum and maximum temperatures in Delhi are expected to settle around 29 and 30 degrees Celsius with 83 per cent humidity.
IMD predicts heavy showers across states
Chances of precipitation are high in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh as heavy rainfall is expected until June 30 and in Maharashtra on June 27 and June 28.
The weather department hinted at heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh until June 30. Moreover, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab must gear up for heavy rainfall expected over the next three days.
“Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Andaman & Nicobar Islands on June 27;Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during June 27-June 30, Bihar on June 27, June 29 and June 30; Jharkhand during June 28-June 30; Odisha on June 29; Gangetic West Bengal on June 30,” the weather agency stated in its bulletin.
The IMD also forecast isolated very heavy rainfall over Odisha on June 27 and June 28; Arunachal Pradesh during June 27-June 30; Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during June 28-June 30.”