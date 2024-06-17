Delhi Weather Update: Heatwave Red Alert In Place For Tuesday; Relief Likely From June 19 | Details

As the national capital continues to reel under sweltering heatwave conditions maximum temperature soaring to 45.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, the India Meteorological Department has kept the 'red alert' in place for Tuesday as well. However, some respite from the scorching heat is expected from June 19.
Heatwave conditions across Delhi on Monday
On Monday, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions were recorded at most places in Delhi with the Safdarjung observatory, the primary weather station of the national capital, registering a high of 45.2 degrees Celsius, 6.4 notches above the season's average.
The Palam weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal, while the Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar observatories registered readings of 45.6 degrees, 46.3 degrees and 46.4 degrees, respectively.
The Najafgarh observatory recorded a high of 46.3 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal.
Delhi heatwave: Some respite from June 19
According to the IMD's seven-day forecast, the national capital will experience slight relief from Wednesday.
The city is expected to be on a 'yellow' alert on Wednesday and Thursday while it will be put on a 'green' alert on Friday and Saturday.
After Wednesday, a fresh western disturbance will approach northwest India, also affecting the national capital and bringing relief, according to the weather office.
When does IMD announce 'heatwave'?
The threshold temperature for a heatwave is met when the maximum temperature of a weather station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees in the coastal areas, and 30 degrees in the hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 notches.
A severe heat wave is declared if the departure from normal exceeds 6.4 notches.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).