Delhi Weather Update: Heatwave Red Alert In Place For Tuesday; Relief Likely From June 19 | Details

On Monday, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions were recorded at most places in Delhi with the Safdarjung observatory registering a high of 45.2 degrees Celsius, 6.4 notches above the season's average. According to the IMD's seven-day forecast, the national capital will experience slight relief from Wednesday and is expected to be on a 'yellow' alert on Wednesday and Thursday while it will be put on 'green' alert on Friday and Saturday.