National

Delhi Weather Update: Heatwave Red Alert In Place For Tuesday; Relief Likely From June 19 | Details

On Monday, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions were recorded at most places in Delhi with the Safdarjung observatory registering a high of 45.2 degrees Celsius, 6.4 notches above the season's average. According to the IMD's seven-day forecast, the national capital will experience slight relief from Wednesday and is expected to be on a 'yellow' alert on Wednesday and Thursday while it will be put on 'green' alert on Friday and Saturday.

PTI
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
info_icon

As the national capital continues to reel under sweltering heatwave conditions maximum temperature soaring to 45.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, the India Meteorological Department has kept the 'red alert' in place for Tuesday as well. However, some respite from the scorching heat is expected from June 19.
Heatwave and rainfall across India. - PTI
Heatwave Rages On In North India, 'Orange' Alert In Delhi; Heavy Rains Forecast In Bengaluru | Weather News

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Heatwave conditions across Delhi on Monday

On Monday, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions were recorded at most places in Delhi with the Safdarjung observatory, the primary weather station of the national capital, registering a high of 45.2 degrees Celsius, 6.4 notches above the season's average.

The Palam weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal, while the Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar observatories registered readings of 45.6 degrees, 46.3 degrees and 46.4 degrees, respectively.

The Najafgarh observatory recorded a high of 46.3 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal.

Section of a road damaged due to landslides triggered by incessant rainfall, at Mangan in North Sikkim, Thursday, June 13, 2024. - PTI
Weather Updates, June 15: North India Still Under Heatwave, Monsoon Nowhere Near; 6 Dead In Sikkim Rains, Landslides

BY Outlook Web Desk

Delhi heatwave: Some respite from June 19

According to the IMD's seven-day forecast, the national capital will experience slight relief from Wednesday.

The city is expected to be on a 'yellow' alert on Wednesday and Thursday while it will be put on a 'green' alert on Friday and Saturday.

After Wednesday, a fresh western disturbance will approach northwest India, also affecting the national capital and bringing relief, according to the weather office.

Mercury in many cities across several states of North India remained above 40 degrees Celsius and even reaching as high as 47 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. - PTI
Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka

BY Outlook Web Desk

When does IMD announce 'heatwave'?

The threshold temperature for a heatwave is met when the maximum temperature of a weather station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees in the coastal areas, and 30 degrees in the hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 notches.

A severe heat wave is declared if the departure from normal exceeds 6.4 notches.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Weather Update: Heatwave Red Alert In Place For Tuesday; Relief Likely From June 19 | Details
  2. Kanchanjungha Express Accident LIVE: At Least 9 Dead, Over 40 Injured; Commissioner Of Railway Safety To Conduct Probe
  3. Amit Shah's Manipur Meeting: Legal Action Against Causing Violence, Talk To Both Kuki And Meiteis | Details Inside
  4. 'Surat' To Join India's Naval Arsenal, Navy Shares Pictures
  5. Rahul Gandhi Picks Raebareli, Priyanka Gandhi To Contest From Wayanad: Congress Chief Kharge
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna’s Blockbuster ‘Pushpa’s Sequel To Release On December 6
  2. Parineeta Borthakur Bids Adieu To ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay’, Opens Up On A 'Challenging Scene'
  3. Tahira Kashyap's Directorial Debut ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ Set For OTT Release On June 28
  4. ‘A Family Affair’: Liza Koshy, Sherry Cola, Nicole Kidman, Joey King And Zac Efron Charm At The Los Angeles Premiere – View Pics
  5. Punjabi Cinema Getting Good Recognition In The Country: Ammy Virk
Sports News
  1. Igor Stimac Sacked: New Head Coach Best Placed To Take Team Forward, Says AIFF
  2. Today World Sports News Live: AIFF Sacks Igor Stimac As Head Coach; Romania Thrash Ukraine At UEFA Euro 2024
  3. Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup Fallout: Harbhajan Singh Suggests Gary Kirsten To 'Not Waste Time' As Head Coach
  4. Turkey Vs Georgia, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Flotilla Of Boats Rehearses On The Seine For Grand Opening Ceremony
World News
  1. Wildfire North Of Los Angeles Explodes To Over 12,000 Acres, Several Areas On Evacuation And Unhealthy Air Quality Alert
  2. Juneteenth 2024: What To Know About Bank And Post Office Hours
  3. North Korea Says Russian President Putin Will Arrive In The North On Tuesday
  4. Are You A Parent? This Is How You Can Help Your Kid Overcome Bedtime Anxiety
  5. ‘Heat Dome’ Set To Strike NYC; Follow These Experts' Advice to Stay Cool And Prevent Heat Illness
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal: 9 Dead As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjungha Express; Signal Jump Likely Cause | Key Points
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  4. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Accident LIVE: At Least 9 Dead, Over 40 Injured; Commissioner Of Railway Safety To Conduct Probe
  6. Neeraj Chopra In Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games: Athletes, Events, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
  7. Breaking News June 17: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Manipur Situation; Putin To Visit North Korea Tomorrow
  8. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s