Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka

Delhi's Safdarjung observatory, considered the official marker of the national capital, noted a high of 43.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal average.

Mercury in many cities across several states of North India remained above 40 degrees Celsius and even reaching as high as 47 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Photo: PTI
Parts of India, mainly in the northern region, continue to reel under extreme summer temperatures amid heatwave conditions with mercury in many cities across several states remaining above 40 degrees Celsius and even reaching as high as 47 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Delhi's Narela and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh recorded 47.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Delhi's Safdarjung observatory, considered the official marker of the national capital, noted a high of 43.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal average.

Meanwhile, rains have kept other parts of India like Maharashtra and Karnataka cool.

Weather Updates | June 12

  • Delhi: While Delhi's Safdarjung observatory logged 43.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, four notches above normal average, the Narela weather station recorded the highest temperature in the city at 47.1 degrees Celsius, officials said. Other weather stations, such as Najafgarh recorded a high of 46.6 degrees Celsius while Aya Nagar recorded 44.8 degrees C, Ridge 45 degrees C and Palam 44.1 degrees C, an IMD bulletin said. The national capital was on "orange" alert, which stands for "be prepared" in the colour codes of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

  • Uttar Pradesh: Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest maximum temperature in Uttar Pradesh at 47.1 degrees C. Varanasi recorded a high of 45.3, Baghpat and Fursatganj 45.2 degrees C each, Fatehpur 45 degrees while the state capital Lucknow saw a maximum temperature of 44.7 degrees C.

  • Rajasthan: In Rajasthan, Churu was the hottest place with a high of 45.6 degrees Celsius, a MeT department official said. Light rain was also observed in some parts of the on Tuesday. Sriganganagar recorded 45.1 degrees, followed by 44.8 degrees each in Fatehpur and Bikaner. Pilani recorded a high of 44.7 degrees C, Sangaria 44.3 degrees, Barmer 44 degrees while it was 43.5 degrees each in Jaipur, Alwar and Jaisalmer.

  • Mumbai Rain Forecast: Parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, have been receiving heavy rain lately leading to waterlogging and traffic woes. Southwest monsoon set in over Mumbai on June 9, two days prior to the usual date of June 11. Weather in Mumbai is likely to remain pleasant on Wednesday as sky is expected to be cloudy with moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm and gusty winds, a Times Now report said.

  • Karnataka Rain Forecast: As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Karnataka, Kerala Telangana June 12 and decrease thereafter. IMD had said isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over coastal Karnataka from June 11 to June 13.

  • Jharkhand Schools Closed: The Jharkhand government on Tuesday announced closure of all schools till June 15 given severe heatwave conditions. Temperatures in most parts of Jharkhand hovered above the 40 degrees Celsius mark on Tuesday, with the mercury settling over 45 degrees Celsius in the Palamu region. An order issued by the School Education and Literacy Department said in the wake of the “extreme heat and heat wave conditions in the state, all categories of government, non-government, aided/non-aided (including minority) and all private schools operating in the state will remain closed from June 12 to June 15”.

