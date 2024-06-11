Weather Updates: Orange Alert In Mumbai For Rain, In Delhi For Heatwave; Bihar Govt Schools Closed

While heatwave conditions returned to parts of North India on Monday after a negligible respite over the last few days, rains lashed other parts of the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday northwest and east India are in for another spell of extreme heat, with temperatures expected to rise by two to three degrees over the next five days.
On the other hand, Mumbai on Monday witnessed heavy rains after 7pm, while it got 50 millimetres of rain in a 24-hour period that ended in the morning, officials said.
Heatwave Conditions Prevail In These Areas: On Monday, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions prevailed over parts of Gangetic West Bengal, while heatwave conditions affected some areas of Uttar Pradesh, south Bihar, Delhi, and Jharkhand. Heatwave conditions returned to parts of North India on Monday after a slight respite over the last few days, with temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius in many areas.
Fresh Spell Of Heatwave On Cards: The India Meteorological Department said northwest and east India are in for another spell of extreme heat, with temperatures expected to rise by two to three degrees over the next five days.
Delhi Sizzles At Over 46 Deg: In Delhi, Narela was the hottest on Monday at 46.6 degrees Celsius followed by Najafgarh at 46.3 degrees Celsius. Delhi is under an Orange alert for Tuesday, June 11. Seven places in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh reached or surpassed 45 degrees Celsius on Monday, with Prayagraj being the warmest place in the country at 46.3 degrees Celsius.
Bihar Orders Closure Of Govt Schools: The Bihar education department on Monday ordered the closure of all government-run schools until June 15 citing the rising temperatures and heatwave conditions.
Fresh Heatwave Spell Even In Hills: The fresh spell of heatwave is likely to affect parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal, the Met office said.
Mumbai on Monday received heavy rains after 7pm, while it got 50 millimetres of rain in a 24-hour period that ended in the morning, officials said. There were no reports of major water-logging due to heavy rains in the evening, the official, cited in a PTI report, added.
Orange Alert In Mumbai For Rain: An ‘Orange alert’ for heavy rain in Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Latur, and Nanded for next 24 hours was issued on Monday, said Sunil Kamble, chief of Maharashtra IMD, while speaking to ANI, adding that Mumbai in total received more than 65 mm of rainfall on Monday.
Temperature Drops In Mumbai: The maximum temperature, at 30 degrees Celsius, saw a notable drop of 3.7 degrees Celsius from the usual in the island city, while the minimum temperature, at 23.5 degrees Celsius, was 2.9 degrees Celsius lower than normal, making the night pleasantly cooler for Mumbaikars.
No Water-logging In Mumbai: "There were no reports of major water logging anywhere in the city. However, there were traffic snarls in some places," an official said. Several commuters complained of suburban trains running late.
Monsoon Arrives Early In Mumbai: Monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Sunday, two days ahead of the normal schedule, due to favourable conditions along the Maharashtra coast, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).