Monsoon Enters Mumbai, Red Alert For Rain In Parts Of Karnataka, Bengaluru Gets Intense Showers

An India Meteorological Department official said that the Southwest Monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Sunday, June 9, two days ahead of the normal schedule due to favourable conditions along the Maharashtra coast.

PTI
A pedestrian uses an umbrella to shield herself during rains, outside CSMT in Mumbai, Sunday, June 9, 2024. Photo: PTI
Monsoon rains have hit several parts of India, with Maharashtra's Mumbai being the latest to welcome the southwest monsoon on Sunday, two days ahead of the normal schedule.

Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Sunday, bringing much-needed relief to residents but also causing traffic and other woes.

It usually arrives by June 11, though last year it made its onset on June 24 due to 'Biparjoy' cyclone over the Arabian Sea, the IMD official pointed out.

  • With the entry of the Southwest Monsoon two days ahead of schedule, Maharashtra's Mumbai and nearby areas received heavy rainfall on Sunday, which brought down temperatures and also impacted normal life. A part of the road in the neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra caved in affecting traffic movement on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway for more than four hours on June 9 morning.

  • Southwest Monsoon reached the doorstep of the Pune district on Saturday amid the city witnessing intense rainfall of 101.7 mm in 4.5 hours, which caused waterlogging, tree falls, power cuts and traffic snarls.

  • Parts of Karnataka have also been getting heavy rains, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday to issue an extreme rainfall alert for the next 72 to 84 hours over Krishna Catchment areas in the state after the Doni river at Talikot HO site in Bijapur (Muddebihal taluk), was flowing above danger level. Many parts in Bengaluru witnessed short but intense rainfall on Sunday. Parts of coastal Karnataka, western ghats and north interior Karnataka also witnessed good rains.

  • The coastal Karnataka has also been issued a high wave alert – Uttara Kanada and Udupi in the range of 1.9 m to 2.5 m and Dakshina Kannada in the range of 1.7 m to 2.1 m in the next 48 hours. On June 10, scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extreme heavy rain and thundershowers are predicted for Uttara Kannada district, while Belagavi, Gadag, Dharwad, Koppal, Bagalkote, Haveri, Vijayapura and Raichur will likely witness thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph).

  • Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in some parts of Rajasthan in 24 hours, as per the IMD data on Sunday. Most parts of the state have got relief from the heat as the maximum and minimum temperatures dropped by one to two degrees Celsius.

  • Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius, 2.5 notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday was 27.4 degree Celsius, normal of the season's average.

