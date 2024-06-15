National

Weather Updates, June 15: North India Still Under Heatwave, Monsoon Nowhere Near; 6 Dead In Sikkim Rains, Landslides

Six people died while over 1,200 tourists, including 15 foreigners, were stranded as massive landslides triggered by incessant rainfall caused devastation in northern Sikkim's Mangan district, an official said on Friday.

Section of a road damaged due to landslides triggered by incessant rainfall, at Mangan in North Sikkim, Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo: PTI
Parts of North, Central and East India remain under severe heatwave as Monsoon progress has hit a pause of sorts after reaching Maharashtra. Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar recorded maximum temperatures crossing the 46 degrees Celsius mark at several places amid no immediate respite in sight due to the slow progress of the southwest monsoon.

Heatwave conditions continued unabated in Haryana and Punjab as well, with Abohar sizzling at 47.6 degrees Celsius, the Met Centre said on Friday. In Delhi, a minimum temperature of 32.4 degree Celsius, four notches above the season's average, was recorded on Friday.

Meanwhile, rains returned to most parts of Maharashtra's Mumbai on Friday morning after a brief lull, bringing relief to citizens from the hot and humid weather.

Weather Updates, June 15

  • Incessant Rain, Landslides Kill 6 In Sikkim: Over 1,200 tourists, including 15 foreigners, were stranded as massive landslides triggered by incessant rainfall caused devastation in northern Sikkim's Mangan district, an official said on Friday. At least six people were killed as landslides and heavy rain impacted the Himalayan state severely, damaging properties and disrupting road connectivity, power and food supplies and mobile networks in several areas.

  • Rain Returns To Mumbai: After a two-day lull, it rained in most parts of Mumbai on Friday morning, bringing relief to citizens from the hot and humid weather. After the onset of monsoon over Mumbai on June 9, ahead of the normal date of its arrival on June 11, the rains had stayed away from the metropolis for the last two days, turning the weather in the metropolis sultry.

  • Heatwave Persists In North India: In parts of North India, including Delhi and some cities of Uttar Pradesh, maximum temperature stayed above 46 degrees Celsius on Friday, with no respite seen soon as the IMD said Monsoon progress has hit a hiatus. IMD, meanwhile, has predicted thunderstorm activity in western Rajasthan for the next three days and in eastern Rajasthan for the next four to five days.

  • Above Normal Rains In South, Deficit In North: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its extended range forecast for the next two weeks, said the cumulative monsoon rains received across the country for the first 12 days of this season was 4 per cent less than the normal, with northwest India remaining parched with 53 per cent deficient rains. Southern India, on the other hand, received 60 per cent more rainfall than normal during the June 1-12 period.

  • Monsoon Pulse Weak For Next 2 Weeks: According to the forecast models, the Madden Julian Oscillation or the monsoon pulse, was expected to remain weak over the next two weeks which was not favourable for convective activity and formation of cyclones over the north Indian Ocean. The weather office said conditions were likely to become favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon towards the end of the week around June 19.

  • Heatwave Days In India In 3 Months: According to the IMD, Odisha has experienced 27 heatwave days between March 1 and June 9, the highest in the country, followed by west Rajasthan (23), West Bengal (21), Haryana-Delhi-West Uttar Pradesh (20), west Madhya Pradesh (19), Gujarat and east Rajasthan (17 each).


  • Monsoon Onset Over North India Delayed: Weatherpersons earlier this week said the low-level warm winds from the northwest were dominating the weak monsoon pulse over the Bay of Bengal and prolonging the hot weather conditions in parts of central and northern India. Former Earth Sciences secretary Madhavan Rajeevan said after a normal progress, monsoon is going into a hiatus mode. "Not much progress is expected in the next 8-10 days, thus delaying onset over north India. This causes extreme temperatures & heat waves over north India, including Delhi, UP and Bihar," Rajeevan said on X.

