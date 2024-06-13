National

Weather Updates, June 13: Rain Fury Kills 14 Killed Marathwada Region; Monsoon Delayed For North India

A sluggish southwest monsoon on Wednesday covered large parts of Maharashtra, while the wait for a fresh pulse for the rains to march across central and northern India, which continues to reel under intense heat conditions, seems to be longer than expected.

PTI photos
L: Waterlogging at a house after heavy downpour, in Solapur, Maharashtra | R: : A dried up riverbed of the Yamuna during the summer season, in New Delhi Photo: PTI photos
info_icon

While rain-related incidents have claimed lives of 14 people in Marathwada region of Maharashtra since June 1, unbearably high temperatures amid heatwave conditions in parts of North India have also affected the daily life of residents, with power cuts and water shortage being reported from several cities.

A sluggish southwest monsoon on Wednesday covered large parts of Maharashtra, while the wait for a fresh pulse for the rains to march across central and northern India, which continues to reel under intense heat conditions, seems to be longer than expected.

Weather Updates, June 13

  • Monsoon To Cover Andhra, Odisha In 3-4 Days: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said monsoon could cover Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh and north-west Bay of Bengal during the next three to four days. "The Bay of Bengal arm of the monsoon is weak and is awaiting a fresh pulse to take it forward," an official said.

  • Heatwave Continues In North India: Heatwave conditions were observed on Wednesday in most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand; in many parts of north Rajasthan; in some parts of Himachal Pradesh, south Bihar, north Odisha and in isolated pockets of Gangetic West Bengal. Severe heatwave conditions were also observed in isolated pockets of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal.

ALSO READ | Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka

  • 45-47 Deg Celsius In Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan: The maximum temperatures on Wednesday were in the range of 45-47 degrees Celsius over some parts of west Jharkhand, south Uttar Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Punjab, north Rajasthan. The highest maximum temperature of 47.5 degrees was reported at Kanpur IAF in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

  • Monsoon Onset Over North India Delayed: Weatherpersons said the low-level warm winds from the northwest were dominating the weak monsoon pulse over the Bay of Bengal and prolonging the hot weather conditions in parts of central and northern India. Former Earth Sciences secretary Madhavan Rajeevan said after a normal progress, monsoon is going into a hiatus mode. "Not much progress is expected in the next 8-10 days, thus delaying onset over north India. This causes extreme temperatures & heat waves over north India, including Delhi, UP and Bihar," Rajeevan said on X.

  • 14 Dead In Maha's Marathwada Region: Meanwhile, the Southwest monsoon has covered large parts of Maharashtra, where rain-related incidents have claimed the lives of 14 persons in the Marathwada region since June 1, with 11 of these deaths caused by lightning strikes, officials said on Wednesday. The Marathwada region comprises the districts of Aurangabad (now Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar), Osmanabad (now Dharashiv), Jalna, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani.

  • School Timings Changed In Bengal: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday asked state-run and state-aided educational institutions to change school hours due to scorching heat in most parts of the state. Cities and districts of south Bengal, including North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Purnba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Purba Badhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia, have been experiencing hot and humid weather with temperatures ranging between 35 and 40 degree Celsius.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Three Killed In Head-On Collision Between Car And Truck In Jaipur
  2. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Woman Finds Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone; Tanker Mafia Entering Delhi From Haryana, Govt Tells SC
  3. Flying To Italy For G7 To 'Salvage Diminished International Image': Cong's Swipe At PM Modi
  4. Two Held For Carrying Mephedrone Drug Worth Over Rs 13 Lakh
  5. Three Of A Family Injured As Roof Of Their Flat Caves In; Around 100 Others Evacuated
Entertainment News
  1. 'Border 2' Announcement: Sunny Deol Is Back As 'Fauji' After 27 Years
  2. Watch: Murlikant Petkar Moved To Tears At The Screening Of 'Chandu Champion' With Kartik Aaryan And Kabir Khan
  3. Did Anushka Sharma Lose Her Cool During Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup Match? Viral Video Suggests So
  4. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Couple Confirms The Reports In A Leaked Audio Invite - Check Inside
  5. Karan Oberoi Spills Details About His Breakup With Mona Singh, Reveals Why She Rejected His Marriage Proposal
Sports News
  1. FIFA World Cup 2026: Non-Tournament Cities In Contention For Training Camps
  2. West Indies Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Live Updates: All-Round WI Win By 13 Runs, Storm Into Super 8
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Aakarshi Kashyap Enters Australian Open QFs, HS Prannoy In Action Later
  4. UEFA Euros 2024: Practice Intensifies As Teams Gear Up For Championship - In Pics
  5. Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea, Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Match 29: When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. Israel Launches Air, Ground, Sea Bombardment Of Al-Mawasi; Ceasefire Talks Stall Again | Latest on Gaza War
  2. G7 Summit 2024 Kicks Off Today in Italy; Ukraine, Gaza War Among Key Issues | Details
  3. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Launch Boat-Borne Attack Against Greek-Owned Ship In Red Sea
  4. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
  5. Kuwait: Over 40 Indians Among 49 Dead In Fire At Building, Embassy Issues Helpline Number; Modi Reviews Situation
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12: Another Encounter In J&K; Pema Khandu Stakes Claim To From Govt In Arunachal | Highlights
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn-In As Andhra Pradesh CM; Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As First BJP CM Of Odisha
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka