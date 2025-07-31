Omar Abdullah Acknowledges Tourism Setback After Pahalgam Attack

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday on the second day of his visit to Gujarat, Abdullah said, "I am not denying that the Pahalgam terror attack had affected our tourism industry. Because it happened in the beginning of the peak season and everyone left the state overnight after the attack." "But Kashmir is not empty and we have not come here in despair. We just want more people to visit Jammu and Kashmir. So don't harbour any misunderstanding. Lakhs of people have already visited Kashmir for Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra and for Amarnath Yatra (after the Pahalgam attack)," he said.