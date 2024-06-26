National

Weather Wrap: Delhi On Yellow Alert For Rainfall, Red Alert For Sikkim And Bengal; Heatwaves In JK, Punjab, Rajasthan| Details

According to IMD, heavy rainfall is also expected in Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. An orange alert has been issued for these places by the weather watchdog. While most parts of the country are expected to have rainfall of varied intensities, the Jammu region is expected to experience heatwaves until June 27 alongside Punjab and Rajasthan.

Representational Image
Predicting the possibility of heavy downpour in the national capita till July 1, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for Delhi. Today's weather forecast suggested mostly cloudy sky with very light rain or thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds at speeds of 25-35 km/h.

According to IMD, heavy rainfall is expected in Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. An orange alert has been issued for these places by the weather watchdog.

Furthermore, predicting possibility of exceptionally intense rainfalls, a red alert has been issued for Sikkim and West Bengal

Representational Image
According to IMD's June 25 statement, “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Saurashtra & Kutch till June 27; Gujarat Region during and coastal Karnataka till June 29th; Tamil Nadu till June 27; North Interior Karnataka on June 27; Telangana on June 27 and June 28 and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh during June 25-June 28.”

The IMD forecast Isolated heavy rainfall in West Madhya Pradesh on June 27 and June 28, in Vidarbha region on June 2 and June 28, in East Madhya Pradesh till June 29 and over Chhattisgarh from June 26-June 29.

Besides, very heavy rainfall is likely in Goa until June 30, in Karnataka and Kerala until tomorrow, and in Tamil Nadu on June 26.

Heavy rainfall is also predicted for Uttarakhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Haryana till June 29; for Jharkhand today, June 28 and 29; for Punjab on June 29; and for Uttarakhand on June 28 and June 29.

