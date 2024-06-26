National

Weather Wrap: Delhi On Yellow Alert For Rainfall, Red Alert For Sikkim And Bengal; Heatwaves In JK, Punjab, Rajasthan| Details

According to IMD, heavy rainfall is also expected in Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. An orange alert has been issued for these places by the weather watchdog. While most parts of the country are expected to have rainfall of varied intensities, the Jammu region is expected to experience heatwaves until June 27 alongside Punjab and Rajasthan.