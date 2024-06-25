National

Weather Wrap - Delhi Likely To See Light Rain Today; Assam Flood Situation Improves

The situation in Assam has improved as the rainfall has receeded and the water levels of Bramhaputra which was continuously rising has finally going down, as per reports.

Light Rain, Drizzle Likely In Parts Of Delhi
The onset of monsoon has begun in several states across India and cities including Delhi are experiencing light rainfall sometimes, similarly the IMD has forcasted another occurrence of light rainfall today.

Delhi: Light Rain Likely To Occur

The national capital saw a minimum temperature of 28.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, as reported by the India Meteorological Department. Humidity levels stood at 76 percent at 8:30 am.

According to forecasts, Delhi can expect a cloudy sky today, along with the likelihood of light rain or drizzle. Gusty winds, blowing at speeds between 25 to 35 kmph, are also anticipated.

The capital has had five rainy days in June this year whereas in 2023, it had 17 rainy days. In 2022, there were six rainy days, and in 2021, there were eight days, according to the IMD.

The heat index forecast for the next 48 hours is 48 to 50 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 40 degree Celsius.

Assam: Rivers Receding, Rainfall Declining

The flood situation in Assam improved on Tuesday as the water level of major rivers receded with declining rainfall and the number of people reeling under the deluge decreased to 1.7 lakh, according to a bulletin.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said 1,70,377 people are currently affected by the flood in Bajali, Barpeta, Cachar, Darrang, Goalpara, Kamrup, Karimganj, Nagaon and Hojai districts.

Over two lakh people were reeling under the deluge in the nine districts of the state on Sunday.

The toll in this year's flood, landslide and storm has risen to 40 with the death of one person in Cachar due to drowning in floodwater on Monday.

The worst affected district is Karimganj with 96,440 people under floodwater, followed by Cachar with over 52,400 and Darrang with nearly 10,802, the bulletin said.

The Kushiara river in Karimganj was flowing above the danger mark, while the other major rivers and their tributaries were showing a receding trend, following the decline in rainfall during the last two days, it said.

Altogether 13,094 people are currently taking shelter in 149 relief camps in the affected districts, the bulletin said.

At least 641 villages are reeling under floodwater and 2,273.44 hectares of crop area have been damaged across the state due to the current spate of flood.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwater in most of the affected districts.

IMD Recorded Heavy Rainfall In Several States

The India Metereological Department on Tuesday revealed record of some areas including including Kerala & Mahe, West Madhya Pradesh for heavy rainfall and Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat region for heavy to very heavy rainfall.

(With PTI inputs)

