Weather Updates, June 19: Delhi Sees Warmest Night In 12 Yrs, 5 Dead In Landslide In Assam

Sikkim Rains: In its second day of rescue operation, the Sikkim administration on Tuesday evacuated 1,225 tourists from Lachung and nearby areas of Mangan district which was hit by a series of landslides and rain last week leaving at least six people dead, an official said. The evacuation of the remaining tourists, said to be a few hundreds, will be carried out on Wednesday if the weather permits as six helicopters are on standby at Bagdogra airport in neighbouring West Bengal, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Vishnu Lama said.