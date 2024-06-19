Weather Updates, June 19: Delhi Sees Warmest Night In 12 Yrs, 5 Dead In Landslide In Assam

Seemingly so, India received 20 per cent less rainfall since the start of the monsoon period on June 1, with the rain-bearing system's progress getting hit between June 12 and 18, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Parts of North and Central India are awaiting rains eagerly amid harsh summer temperatures due to prolonged heatwave conditions that have disrupted daily lives and shot up power demands to record levels in cities like Delhi.
Weather Updates, June 19
Deficit Monsoon In June: India has received 20 per cent less rainfall since the start of the monsoon period on June 1, with the rain-bearing system making no significant progress between June 12 and 18, according to the IMD. However, conditions are now favourable for further advancement of the monsoon into parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, northwest Bay of Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand over the next three to four days, the weather department said.
Delhi Sees Warmest Night In 12 Years: Delhi experienced its warmest night in 12 years on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling at 35.2 degrees Celsius, over eight notches above the season's normal, the weather office said. The previous warmest night recorded in the city was in June, 2012 when the minimum temperature settled at 34 degrees Celsius. According to a private water forecasting agency, Delhi, which was on red alert on Tuesday, may experience some relief from extreme heatwaves starting Wednesday. On June 20, the city can expect light rainfall induced by a fresh western disturbance.
Himachal Pradesh Also Under Heatwave: Hill state Himachal Pradesh, where people go from plains to seek some relief from high temperatures, is also reeling under heatwave conditions. The weather department issued a yellow warning of heatwave and thunderstorm with lighting at isolated places in ten districts barring Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti on Wednesday. Weather department also forecast thunderstorm and lighting at isolated places in Una Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts on Thursday. Severe heatwave was observed in Una district with a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Dhaulakuan noting a high of 42.2 degrees Celsius, Bilaspur 42 degrees Celsius and Hamirpur 41.2 degrees Celsius. Sirmaur, Shimla, Kangra, Kullu, Nahan Solan and Mandi also reeled under heat wave conditions, the MeT said.
Patna School Closure Extended: The Patna district administration extended the closure of schools for students up to class 8 until June 19 due to the ongoing heatwave conditions in the state. In an order on Monday, Patna DM Shirsat Kapil Ashok said, "All government and private schools in the district will remain closed on June 18 and 19 for classes up to 8th grade. During this period, teachers and non-teaching staff are required to be present in the school/office and perform their duties."
Sikkim Rains: In its second day of rescue operation, the Sikkim administration on Tuesday evacuated 1,225 tourists from Lachung and nearby areas of Mangan district which was hit by a series of landslides and rain last week leaving at least six people dead, an official said. The evacuation of the remaining tourists, said to be a few hundreds, will be carried out on Wednesday if the weather permits as six helicopters are on standby at Bagdogra airport in neighbouring West Bengal, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Vishnu Lama said.
Schools Closed In Sikkim's Mangan: The district administration in Sikkim's Mangan on Tuesday ordered the closure of all government schools in the district with immediate effect due to safety concerns of students in view of damage to property and road blockages. An ordered issued by District Magistrate Hem Kumar Chettri said government schools in Manul, Singhik, Mangan and Mangshilla clusters of Mangan block and Lingdong, Hee Gyathang, Passingdong, Lingzya, Tingvong and Gor clusters of Dzongu block will remain closed till further orders.
5 Dead In Assam Landslide, Floods Affect 1.6 Lakh People: At least five people, all members of one family died on Wednesday in a landslide following incessant rain in Karimganj district of Assam, police said. The five members who died included three minors. Assam's flood situation worsened on Tuesday in the wake of relentless rain, with over 1.61 lakh people affected in eight districts.