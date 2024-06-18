National

Weather Wrap: Delhi's Minimum Temp At Record High, Red Alert Today For Heatwave; Flights Hit In Chennai Amid Rain

Several tourists were trapped in Sikkim who have now been rescued by the officials and lakhs of people in Assam are affected by the floods while IMD said that the level of water in Bhamhaputra is rising which marks a possibility of more floods.

PTI
Heatwave in Delhi (L); landslide in Sikkim (R) Photo: PTI
info_icon

The different parts of India are currently facing extreme weather conditions that is putting the lives of the residents at a standstill. While Delhi is reeling under extreme heat and IMD issued a red alert to warn the residents to stay indoors, the northeast states like Sikkim and Assam have experienced incessant rains with landslides and floods in the respective states.

Delhi Heatwave Warning Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi.

According to the IMD's seven-day forecast, the national capital will experience slight relief from Wednesday.

The city is expected to be on yellow alert on Wednesday and Thursday while it will be put on green alert on Friday and Saturday.

The national capital on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 33.8 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average.

The weather department has predicted mainly clear sky and heatwave to severe heatwave conditions and strong surface winds.

The humidity was 61 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 45 degree Celsius, it stated.

After Wednesday, a fresh western disturbance will approach northwest India, also affecting the national capital and bringing relief, according to the weather office.

According to PTI, the threshold for a heat wave is met when the maximum temperature of a weather station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees in coastal areas, and 30 degrees in hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 notches.

A severe heat wave is declared if the departure from normal exceeds 6.4 notches.

The residents of Delhi are still facing severe water crisis amid the scorching heat and have to queue up at different places to collect water from the tankers.

Sikkim Rains And Landslides

Officials rescued 64 tourists from Lachung in North Sikkim on Monday and relocated them to Mangan town.

However, bad weather forced a pause in the rescue efforts, and the remaining tourists will be moved on Tuesday, officials confirmed.

Due to continuous rains since June 12, Mangan faced severe landslides, cutting off access to most areas in the district.

This left around 1,200 tourists stranded in Lachung. Initially, nine tourists were transported to Mangan by road, and later, another 55 joined them during the day.

The collapse of the newly built suspension bridge at Sanklang worsened the situation, as it was a crucial link to North Sikkim and Dzongu, officials explained.

Tamil Nadu Rains

Heavy rain overnight caused disruptions in Chennai and nearby areas on Tuesday.

Officials at the airport reported delays for both international and domestic flights due to the rain. Flights to and from Dubai, Delhi, and Pune were particularly affected.

In parts of the city like Kodambakkam, trees were uprooted, and city workers were clearing them away.

The rain provided relief from the intense heat for residents.

Assam: Floods And Rising Water Levels

The flood situation in Assam got worse on Monday, affecting over 1.05 lakh people across eight districts, according to an official report.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) daily flood report indicated that Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Karimganj, Nagaon, and Nalbari districts are affected. Karimganj is the most severely hit with more than 95,300 people affected, followed by Nagaon with nearly 5,000 people and Dhemaji with over 3,600 people affected.

The Kopili River, a Brahmaputra tributary, is flowing above the danger level at Kampur in Nagaon district, as reported by ASDMA.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continuous rainfall in Guwahati, Assam's largest city, for the coming week.

