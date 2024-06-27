Delhi Weather Update: Heavy Rains In Parts Of National Capital And Noida; Respite From Scorching Heatwave

After the prolonged wait for some respite from the sweltering heatwave sweeping the national capital region for weeks, Delhiites on Thursday woke up to heavy downpour. Besides Delhi, Noida, which is part of the National Capital Region (NCR) also received heavy shower.
Several visuals are making rounds on social media showing several parts of the city getting drenched in heavy rainfall.
Since Wednesday evening, Delhi witnessed overcast skies while some parts of the city including Palam, Aya Nagar and Ridge received light rain.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the reason behind the fluctuation in Delhi's weather over the past few days has been a western disturbance.
The weather department has predicted mainly cloudy skies with light rain and drizzle, along with strong winds, in Delhi in the next few days, the PTI report added.