Weather Updates, June 24: Rain Forecast For Delhi, Other Parts Of North India; 1 Dead In MP Rains

While the whole of North India including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chandigarh has been experiencing scorching heat and record-breaking high temperatures, the other parts of the country have been witnessing heavy rainfall. The country’s north-east region including Assam and Sikkim has witnessed heavy downpour. The death toll in Assam due to incessant rains has climbed to 37.
The rains in Madhya Pradesh due to the advancement of southwest monsoon has also left a 35-year-old woman dead in Seoni district.
Weather Updates, June 24
Delhi-NCR Rain Prediction: After days of blazing heatwave, the national capital—Delhi is now likely to witness rains till June 29. Earlier, on Sunday afternoon rains lashed parts of Delhi bringing much needed respite to the people from heatwave. The local MeT department said the monsoon is expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30.
Southwest Monsoon Advances: India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the southwest monsoon has advanced further into Gujarat, after making no progress for several days. This happened after southwest monsoon’s early onset in parts of south Gujarat on June 11. The conditions as per IMD remain favourable for southwest monsoon in Gujarat and the adjoining north Arabian Sea in the next 3-4 days. The department said southwest monsoon has advanced into some more parts of Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Jharkhand.
IMD’s Red Alert For Kerala: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts of Kerala and an orange alert for six other districts in the state forecasting heavy rains.The IMD has also issued yellow alerts in other districts of the state.
Assam, Sikkim Flood Situation: Over than 3.90 lakh people continued to reel under floodwater in Assam as the overall situation continues to remain grim. The death toll in the state due to the floods has mounted to 37. The state’s Karimganj district has been the worst-hit with over 2.40 lakh affected due to the floods. The state’s major rivers continue to flow over the danger level.
Home Minister Amit Shah Suggests Creation Of Large Ponds In Northeast For Flood Mitigation: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said at least 50 large ponds should be created in the northeast to divert water of the Brahmaputra to help tackle floods and develop agriculture, irrigation and tourism.
Woman Dies In Madhya Pradesh Due To Incessant Rains: A 35-year-old woman was killed after her house collapsed amid a downpour in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district as monsoon covered 60 per cent of the state. Sayra Bano died after her kutcha house in the Chhapara area, about 30 kilometer from the district headquarters collapsed.