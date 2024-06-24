Weather Updates, June 24: Rain Forecast For Delhi, Other Parts Of North India; 1 Dead In MP Rains

Southwest Monsoon Advances: India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the southwest monsoon has advanced further into Gujarat, after making no progress for several days. This happened after southwest monsoon’s early onset in parts of south Gujarat on June 11. The conditions as per IMD remain favourable for southwest monsoon in Gujarat and the adjoining north Arabian Sea in the next 3-4 days. The department said southwest monsoon has advanced into some more parts of Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Jharkhand.