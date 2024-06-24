National

Weather Updates, June 24: Rain Forecast For Delhi, Other Parts Of North India; 1 Dead In MP Rains

Following scorching heatwave, the parts of north India are likely to get relief after weathermen have predicted fresh spell of rainfall for the region. In other news, the rain fury has left parts of northeast deluged.

PTI
IMD predicts fresh spell of rainfall for Delhi.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

While the whole of North India including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chandigarh has been experiencing scorching heat and record-breaking high temperatures, the other parts of the country have been witnessing heavy rainfall. The country’s north-east region including Assam and Sikkim has witnessed heavy downpour. The death toll in Assam due to incessant rains has climbed to 37.

The rains in Madhya Pradesh due to the advancement of southwest monsoon has also left a 35-year-old woman dead in Seoni district.

Weather Updates, June 24

Delhi-NCR Rain Prediction: After days of blazing heatwave, the national capital—Delhi is now likely to witness rains till June 29. Earlier, on Sunday afternoon rains lashed parts of Delhi bringing much needed respite to the people from heatwave. The local MeT department said the monsoon is expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30.

Southwest Monsoon Advances: India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the southwest monsoon has advanced further into Gujarat, after making no progress for several days. This happened after southwest monsoon’s early onset in parts of south Gujarat on June 11. The conditions as per IMD remain favourable for southwest monsoon in Gujarat and the adjoining north Arabian Sea in the next 3-4 days. The department said southwest monsoon has advanced into some more parts of Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Jharkhand.

IMD’s Red Alert For Kerala: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts of Kerala and an orange alert for six other districts in the state forecasting heavy rains.The IMD has also issued yellow alerts in other districts of the state.

Assam, Sikkim Flood Situation: Over than 3.90 lakh people continued to reel under floodwater in Assam as the overall situation continues to remain grim. The death toll in the state due to the floods has mounted to 37. The state’s Karimganj district has been the worst-hit with over 2.40 lakh affected due to the floods. The state’s major rivers continue to flow over the danger level.

Home Minister Amit Shah Suggests Creation Of Large Ponds In Northeast For Flood Mitigation: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said at least 50 large ponds should be created in the northeast to divert water of the Brahmaputra to help tackle floods and develop agriculture, irrigation and tourism.

Woman Dies In Madhya Pradesh Due To Incessant Rains: A 35-year-old woman was killed after her house collapsed amid a downpour in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district as monsoon covered 60 per cent of the state. Sayra Bano died after her kutcha house in the Chhapara area, about 30 kilometer from the district headquarters collapsed.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. No Evidence He Understood True Meaning Of People's Verdict: Cong On PM Modi's Pre-Session Remarks
  2. Parliament News LIVE: Newly Elected Leaders Take Oath; PM Calls Emergency 'Black Spot' On India's Democracy
  3. Srinagar Recognised As 'World Craft City'
  4. UP: 1 Dead, 10 Injured Over Land Dispute In Shamli
  5. 'No Drama Please', PM Tells Opposition Ahead Of Parliament Session; Takes Oath As Member Of 18th LS | WATCH
Entertainment News
  1. Viral Video: Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Dance To ‘Afreen Afreen’, Match Steps With Kajol and Anil Kapoor
  2. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Confirms She's Joining ‘Hero Heeroine’ Cast
  3. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Pose For Shutterbugs In Red & White As Celebrities Troop In For All-Night Party
  4. Shatrughan Sinha Blesses Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal; Reception Venue Dolled Up In Red For All-Night Party
  5. Aamir Khan Visits Mahatma Gandhi's Ashram In Sevagram, Talks About Bapu's 'Great Influence' On Him
Sports News
  1. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  2. India Vs Australia, Super 8 ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Euro 2024: Niclas Fuellkrug Helps Germany Hold Switzerland 1-1, Top Group A - In Pics
  4. USA Vs ENG T20 WC 2024: England Clinch First Semi-Final Berth With 10-Wicket Victory Over United States - In Pics
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: USA Blank Bolivia 2-0 In Copa America; RSA Beat WI To Seal Semi-Final Spot At T20 World Cup 2024
World News
  1. Hindujas Acquitted, Not Facing Jail Term: Spokesperson Of Britain's Richest Family
  2. Aerial Drone Launched By Yemen's Houthi Rebels Hits Ship In The Red Sea, Causing Damage And Injuries
  3. Indian-origin Man From Andhra Pradesh Killed During Robbery In America’s Dallas
  4. Hajj 2024: Over 1,300 Dead, 83% Of Them Unauthorised Pilgrims Who Walked Distances In Heat | Key Points
  5. Russia: Gunmen Kill Over 15 People, Including Cops, Priest, Civilians In Southern Dagestan
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Jarkiholi: The Millennial MP
  2. Geniben Thakor: Breaking Ground As Gujarat’s Lone Congress MP
  3. Brazil Vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1
  4. London Postgraduate Iqra Hasan Continues Family Legacy By Winning The Kairana Seat
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: USA Blank Bolivia 2-0 In Copa America; RSA Beat WI To Seal Semi-Final Spot At T20 World Cup 2024
  6. NEET 2024: Bihar Police Reveals How ‘Notorious’ Gang Got Answers Before Exam Day
  7. Parliament News LIVE: Newly Elected Leaders Take Oath; PM Calls Emergency 'Black Spot' On India's Democracy