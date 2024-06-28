National

Watch | Delhi Airport Roof Collapses Injuring 4 People; 3 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

The roof at the Terminal 1 of Deli airport on early hours of Friday and crushed several cars under it. As per reports four people were injured in the incident and have been taken to nearby hospital.

ANI
Delhi Airport roof collapse Photo: ANI
