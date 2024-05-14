The site of the hoarding collapse at Ghatkopar, in Mumbai. At least 14 persons were killed and 76 others injured on Monday night when a 100-foot tall illegal billboard fell on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai.
Rescue and relief work underway near the site of the hoarding collapse at Ghatkopar, in Mumbai.
Damaged cars after an under-construction metal parking tower collapsed on a road due to strong winds and rain, at Wadala area in Mumbai.
Restoration work underway after an under-construction metal parking tower collapsed on a road due to strong winds and rain, at Wadala area in Mumbai.
Rescuers look for victims under a billboard that collapsed following heavy rain and thundershowers in Mumbai. Scores of people were thought to be trapped after the collapse in the suburb of Ghatkopar, Mumbai police said on social media platform X.
Rescuers look for victims under a billboard that collapsed following heavy rain and thundershowers in Mumbai.
A girl whose relative is missing cries at the site of a collapsed billboard following heavy rain and thundershowers, in Mumbai.
Rescuers look for injures under the billboard which got collapsed following heavy rain and thundershowers, in Mumbai.
