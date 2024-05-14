National

Mumbai Storm And Rain: 14 Killed In Hoarding Collapse Incident, Dozens Injured As Storm Leaves Trail Of Destruction in Pics

Mumbai Storm And Rain in Pics: A sudden dust storm accompanied by rain wreaked havoc in Maharashtra's Mumbai and nearby areas and also left several dead. At least 14 persons were killed and over dozens others injured on Monday in rain-related incidents in Mumbai wherein a 100-foot tall billboard fell on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area while an under-construction metal tower collapsed on a road amid gusty winds in Wadala.