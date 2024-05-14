National

Mumbai Storm And Rain: 14 Killed In Hoarding Collapse Incident, Dozens Injured As Storm Leaves Trail Of Destruction in Pics

Mumbai Storm And Rain in Pics: A sudden dust storm accompanied by rain wreaked havoc in Maharashtra's Mumbai and nearby areas and also left several dead. At least 14 persons were killed and over dozens others injured on Monday in rain-related incidents in Mumbai wherein a 100-foot tall billboard fell on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area while an under-construction metal tower collapsed on a road amid gusty winds in Wadala.

Mumbai Rains | Photo: PTI

The site of the hoarding collapse at Ghatkopar, in Mumbai. At least 14 persons were killed and 76 others injured on Monday night when a 100-foot tall illegal billboard fell on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai.

1/10
Mumbai hoarding collapse
Mumbai hoarding collapse | Photo: PTI

Rescue and relief work underway near the site of the hoarding collapse at Ghatkopar, in Mumbai.

2/10
Mumbai Weather
Mumbai Weather | Photo: PTI

Damaged cars after an under-construction metal parking tower collapsed on a road due to strong winds and rain, at Wadala area in Mumbai.

3/10
Storm in Mumbai
Storm in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

Restoration work underway after an under-construction metal parking tower collapsed on a road due to strong winds and rain, at Wadala area in Mumbai.

4/10
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Rescuers look for victims under a billboard that collapsed following heavy rain and thundershowers in Mumbai. Scores of people were thought to be trapped after the collapse in the suburb of Ghatkopar, Mumbai police said on social media platform X.

5/10
Illegal Hoarding Crashes Down On Ghatkopar Petrol Pump
Illegal Hoarding Crashes Down On Ghatkopar Petrol Pump | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Rescuers look for victims under a billboard that collapsed following heavy rain and thundershowers in Mumbai.

6/10
Mumbai billboard collapse
Mumbai billboard collapse | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Rescuers look for victims under a billboard that collapsed following heavy rain and thundershowers in Mumbai.

7/10
Mumbai rain & dust storm
Mumbai rain & dust storm | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Rescuers look for victims under a billboard that collapsed following heavy rain and thundershowers in Mumbai.

8/10
Mumbai Storm Topples Billboard
Mumbai Storm Topples Billboard | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

A girl whose relative is missing cries at the site of a collapsed billboard following heavy rain and thundershowers, in Mumbai.

9/10
Rescue operation after Mumbai billboard collapse
Rescue operation after Mumbai billboard collapse | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Rescuers look for injures under the billboard which got collapsed following heavy rain and thundershowers, in Mumbai.

10/10
Rescue operation in Mumbai
Rescue operation in Mumbai | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Rescuers look for injures under the billboard which got collapsed following heavy rain and thundershowers, in Mumbai.

