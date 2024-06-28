National

Staff Lifts MP To Car, Trees Fall, Roads Submerge: Delhi Rains In Videos

Heavy rain has battered Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday morning, causing widespread waterlogging and disruption. Here are the visuals from the national capital.

Delhi Rains: Staff lifting Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav on their shoulders and carrying him to his vehicle
Heavy rain has battered Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday morning, causing widespread waterlogging and disruption. The India Meteorological Department predicts moderate to intense rain will continue for the next few hours. The flooding has left many residential areas without power, and the roads are chaotic. 

In an alarming incident, at least one person died and eight others were injured early Friday when a section of the roof at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal-1 collapsed on parked cars.

Delhi Rains | Videos

  • Visuals show the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 (T1) which collapsed on cars amid heavy rain.

  • ANI shared a video of a car submerged in heavy rain near Minto Road, with water covering it up to the windows.

  • Visuals from Azad Market underpass show passengers being rescued from a bus stuck due to severe waterlogging.

  • Delhi Police officers were seen pushing a broken-down vehicle on Anuvrat Marg due to waterlogging and removing an uprooted tree to ease traffic congestion.

Rains Reach Parliamentarians' Doorsteps In Delhi

As the heavy rain brought Delhi to a standstill, several Members of Parliament (MPs) found themselves struggling to cope with the flooding outside their residences.

  • Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took to social media to share his ordeal, saying his entire home was under a foot of water, ruining carpets and furniture. "Woke up to find my entire home under a foot of water -- every room. Carpets and furniture, indeed anything on the ground, are ruined," he tweeted. "Warned my Parliament colleagues that I might not make it there without a boat. But the city managed to pump water out of the roads and I did arrive in time!"

  • Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav faced a similar predicament when the road outside his bungalow in the Lodhi Estate area became inundated. A video showed his staff lifting him on their shoulders and carrying him to his vehicle.

  • Delhi Water Minister Atishi's residence was also submerged, with visuals showing severe flooding outside her home. The AAP leader had recently gone on a hunger strike amid a water scarcity in Delhi.

