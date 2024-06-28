Monsoon Enters Delhi With Record-Breaking Rain, City Paralysed After Waterlogging

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam at ITO amid waterlogging after rain, in New Delhi.
Heavy traffic along Ring road near Sarai Kale Khan due to rain in New Delhi.
Vehicles ply on a waterlogged road after heavy rains, in New Delhi.
Residents wade through the waterlogged roads, in New Delhi.
Waterlogging after rain at the Seelampur metro station premises, in New Delhi.
Roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed amid heavy rain. One person died and five were injured in the collapse.
Waterlogging at the Minto Bridge underpass following heavy rains, in New Delhi.
A vehicle wades through a waterlogged road amid rains, in New Delhi.
Vehicles wade through a waterlogged road amid rains, in New Delhi.
Residents on a waterlogged road after heavy rains, in New Delhi.
A man with his cycle wades through a waterlogged road amid rains, in New Delhi.
Commuters wait on a waterlogged road amid rains, in New Delhi.
Traffic jam on a road amid rains, in New Delhi.