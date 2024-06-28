National

Monsoon Enters Delhi With Record-Breaking Rain, City Paralysed After Waterlogging

Heavy rain that started in the wee hours of Friday continued for hours in Delhi and adjoining areas of Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram, leading to severe waterlogging, massive traffic jams in several parts of the cities and a tragic roof-collapse incident at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) which killed one person and injured four others.