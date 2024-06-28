National

Monsoon Enters Delhi With Record-Breaking Rain, City Paralysed After Waterlogging

Heavy rain that started in the wee hours of Friday continued for hours in Delhi and adjoining areas of Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram, leading to severe waterlogging, massive traffic jams in several parts of the cities and a tragic roof-collapse incident at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) which killed one person and injured four others.

Traffic jam at ITO | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam at ITO amid waterlogging after rain, in New Delhi.

2/13
Traffic jam near Sarai Kale Khan
Traffic jam near Sarai Kale Khan | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook

Heavy traffic along Ring road near Sarai Kale Khan due to rain in New Delhi.

3/13
Waterlogged road in Delhi
Waterlogged road in Delhi | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Vehicles ply on a waterlogged road after heavy rains, in New Delhi.

4/13
Delhi rains
Delhi rains | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Residents wade through the waterlogged roads, in New Delhi.

5/13
Waterlogging in Seelampur
Waterlogging in Seelampur | Photo: PTI

Waterlogging after rain at the Seelampur metro station premises, in New Delhi.

6/13
Roof collapsed at Terminal-1
Roof collapsed at Terminal-1 | Photo: PTI

Roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed amid heavy rain. One person died and five were injured in the collapse.

7/13
Waterlogging at Minto Bridge underpass
Waterlogging at Minto Bridge underpass | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Waterlogging at the Minto Bridge underpass following heavy rains, in New Delhi.

8/13
Car is submerged in water
Car is submerged in water | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

A vehicle wades through a waterlogged road amid rains, in New Delhi.

9/13
Weather: Waterlogging after rain in Delhi
Weather: Waterlogging after rain in Delhi Photo: PTI

Vehicles wade through a waterlogged road amid rains, in New Delhi.

10/13
Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Residents on a waterlogged road after heavy rains, in New Delhi.

11/13
Photo: PTI

A man with his cycle wades through a waterlogged road amid rains, in New Delhi.

12/13
Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Commuters wait on a waterlogged road amid rains, in New Delhi.

13/13
Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Traffic jam on a road amid rains, in New Delhi.

