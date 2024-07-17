National

Orange Alert In 8 Kerala Districts Amid Heavy Showers; Light Rain Forecast In Delhi | Weather Updates

The national capital woke up to a humid weather with the MeT department forecasting light rain in the city for the day.

PTI
Heavy rains in Kerala, Hyderabad & Delhi | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Heavy rainfall continued to batter Kerala, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert in eight districts and yellow alert in the other six for Wednesday.

Meanwhile, search operations in Karnataka's Uttar Kannada district continued after a rain-triggered landslide claimed the lives of four people the previous day.

The bodies of all four persons were recovered and identified early on Wednesday, a senior police official was cited by news agency PTI.

The national capital, on the other hand, woke up to a humid weather with the MeT department forecasting light rain in the city for the day.

DELHI WEATHER

There's not much happening for Delhiites in terms of weather for Wednesday. The humid weather will likely get a little better, with the IMD predicting light rains in the city.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 29.8 degrees Celsius, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.

IMD's weather bulletin forecast "scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi during the next five days".

HEAVY RAINS IN KERALA; IMD ISSUES ORANGE ALERT

Incessant downpour continued to lash Kerala, leaving several parts of the city waterlogged.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for eight districts, including Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod for Wednesday, while issuing yellow alert for the remaining six districts.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Visuals from parts of Kerala showed people navigating through waterlogged, moving at a relatively slower pace given the low visibility amid rains.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) also issued a warning, alerting people about water levels of various rivers rising to a dangerous level, including Pathanamthitta's Achankovil and Idukki's Thodupuzha.

The torrential rains also caused landslides, infrastructural damage, waterlogged roads and farmlands across Kerala.

As many as 45 persons were moved to camps amid heavy showers in Kottayam, the administration said.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran urged party workers and members to assist in relief work for people who are faced with property damage and other losses due to the rains.

RED ALERT IN KARNATAKA

The India Meteorological Department forecast heavy rainfall for north interior Karnataka for the next five days.

The weather office issued a red alert for South Interior Karnataka and Coastal Karnataka for July 18, while an orange alert was sounded for the next five days in South Interior Karnataka.

The Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham or Sringeri Math cautioned devotees about River Tunga flowing well above the danger mark.

Located in Karnataka's Chikmagalur district, the Math in a post on X said, "...devotees are advised to exercise caution and urged to stay away from the riverbanks."

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations resumed in Uttara Kannada district, where massive rain-triggered landslides claimed the lives of four people.

A senior police official said that so far, four bodies had been recovered and identified, adding that restorations works resumed early this morning.

Vehicular movement has also been temporarily suspended on National Highway 66 where the incident took place.

The state government also said that the incessant rains also swept away two of the three gas tankers that had stopped at an eatery along the highway.

The National Highways Authority of India, the state government said, while building NH-66 "cut the hill steep instead of a 45-degree slope" which resulted in the accident.

Traffic has also been banned in Seethalayanagiri-Mullayanagiri area of Chikmagalur till July 22.

RAJASTHAN RAINS: IMD ISSUES ORANGE ALERT

The weather department has issued an orange alert for Rajasthan for Wednesday and Thursday. It said, "isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Rajasthan on July 17 and 18".

IMD's bulletin forecast said that "heavy rainfall" was very likely over East Rajasthan during the next five days and West Rajasthan on July 17 and 18.

According to IMD, a low pressure area formed over Chhattisgarh and the surrounding Vidarbha region on Tuesday, adding that another low pressure area is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal around Thursday, July 18.

Heavy rains are expected in Kota and Udaipur, while very heavy rains are likely at some places in Kota, Udaipur and Ajmer divisions.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Dhammika Niroshana: Former Sri Lanka U-19 Captain Shot Dead: Report
  2. England Vs West Indies, Trent Bridge Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During ENG Vs WI 2nd Test Match?
  3. Thailand At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. New Team India Coach Gautam Gambhir Bids Emotional Goodbye To KKR Fans - Video
  5. New Zealand Men's Cricket Team To Host England, Sri Lanka And Pakistan In Jam Packed Home Season - Check Full Schedule
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi Injury Update: Argentina Captain To Miss Two Matches For Inter Miami After Copa America Injury
  2. Southgate Chose Right Time To Call Time On ENG Managerial Career, Says Ex-Teammate
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Sarina Wiegman Hails England Colleague Gareth Southgate After Three Lions Exit
  4. France Football Federation To File Complaint Against Argentina For Alleged Racist Celebratory Chants
  5. Women's Euro 2025: Williamson, Wiegman Relieved As England Secure Spot With Sweden Draw
Tennis News
  1. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  2. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
  3. Sumit Nagal Vs Marione Navone Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round of 16
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Leo Borg, Enters Round Of 16 - In Pics
  5. Rafael Nadal Vs Cameron Norrie Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: Toddler Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Hyderabad; Orange Alert In 8 Kerala Districts For Rain
  2. Hyderabad: Toddler Mauled To Death By Street Dogs, CM Orders Action Over Stray Menace
  3. Gauri Lankesh Murder: Karnataka HC Grants Bail To 3 Accused
  4. All Not Well In UP Govt? Deputy CM Maurya Meets BJP Chief Nadda Amid Rumours Of Rift With Yogi
  5. 'Foreign Intel Agencies' Involved? What US Said On Journalist's Query Over Trump Assassination Attempt
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 17 July: South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) is back, BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9
  2. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' To Be Pushed Further Due To Production Delays? Here's What We Know
  3. 'Kill' Makers Issue Statement Over Remake Rights: Indian Language Versions Have Not Been Acquired By Any Parties Yet
  4. Sajid Nadiadwala 'Loses His Patience' Over Ahan Shetty's High Entourage Cost, Threatens To Shelve 'Sanki'- Report
  5. Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Father Sham Kaushal Contemplated Suicide Due To Joblessness
US News
  1. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  2. Another Attack On Trump? Police Arrest Man In Ski-Mask Carrying An AK-47 Near RNC 2024
  3. Apple iPhone 16: Top 5 Features That Make It Worth The Wait
  4. Viral TikTok Claims Red Bull Released 'Hawk Tuah Edition' With Hailey Welch | Here's What We Know
  5. Watch: Indian-American Lawyer Harmeet Dhillon Recites Sikh Prayer 'Ardas' With Trump At The RNC
World News
  1. Ashura Muharram 2024: Muslims Across The Globe Mark 1st Month Of Islamic Calendar
  2. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  3. JD Vance's 'Islamist Country' Remark Sparks Outrage In UK, Deputy PM Dismisses 'Fruity' Remark
  4. 'Foreign Intel Agencies' Involved? What US Said On Journalist's Query Over Trump Assassination Attempt
  5. 'Occupied With Other Companions': Dubai Princess' Divorce Post For Husband On Instagram Goes Viral
Latest Stories
  1. Another Attack On Trump? Police Arrest Man In Ski-Mask Carrying An AK-47 Near RNC 2024
  2. UP: Man Sets His Mother On Fire Inside Police Station In Aligarh, Then Records Video
  3. Oman Mosque Attack: 6 Dead After Shooting Near Mosque In Muscat, ISIS Claims Responsibility
  4. India News LIVE: Toddler Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Hyderabad; Orange Alert In 8 Kerala Districts For Rain
  5. Elon Musk To Move SpaceX And X HQs From California Over Gender-Identity Law
  6. Sports News Today LIVE: Nadal-Ruud In Action In Sweden; IOA Releases Indian Contingent For Paris Olympics 2024
  7. Maharashtra: 4 Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Leaders Quit Party Amid Buzz Of Return To Sharad Pawar Fold
  8. Ramesh Narayan REACTS After Facing Backlash For 'Snubbing' Actor Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch