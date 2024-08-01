National

Wayanad Tragedy: Satellite Map Shows 'Crown' Of Landslide, Impact

The areal extent of the landslide is 86,000 sq.m, the National Remote Sensing Centre (NSRC) said, adding that the crown is located at an approximate elevation of 1,550 m above the Mean Sea Level (MSL).

Wayanad landslides satellite images
National Remote Sensing Centre (NSRC) showed the impact of the Wayanad landslides in which over 200 people have lost their lives Photo: nrsc.gov.in
info_icon

In a satellite image, the National Remote Sensing Centre (NSRC) showed the impact of the Wayanad landslides in which over 200 people have lost their lives, with the toll expected to go higher as the work to retrieve bodies remains on and the operation to pull out survivors having been concluded.

NRSC is one of the centres of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and manages data from aerial and satellite sources.

The NSRC said a major debris flow was triggered by heavy rainfall in and around the Chooralmala town of Wayanad District in Kerala state of India.

ALSO READ | 'Orange Alert Means Prepare, Don't Wait For Red Warning': IMD On Kerala Forecast

A "3D rendition of the crown of the landslide" illustrated that a large section of the hill slope was affected, the NSRC said.

Wayanad landslides impact map Photo: nrsc.gov.in
info_icon

The areal extent of the landslide is 86,000 sq.m, it said, adding that the crown is located at an approximate elevation of 1,550 m above the Mean Sea Level (MSL).

ALSO READ | Wayanad Landslides: Rahul Visits Ravaged Town, Kerala CM Says Rescue Op Won't End Anytime Soon

Interestingly, both NSRC and ISRO presented evidence of an old landslide at the same location. ISRO has a "Landslide Atlas of India" which documents the 80,000 landslides that have taken place over 20 years and lists landslide from Puthumala, Wayanad district, and large parts of Kerala marked red as being prone to landslides.

The latest ISRO report, cited in an NDTV report, suggested that there is evidence of an old landslide at the same location. A 2023 'Landslide Atlas of India' prepared by ISRO had placed Wayanad region as a vulnerable to landslides.

ALSO READ | Wayanad Landslide: Tales Of Loss And Survival From Ground Zero

In another set of satellite images, NRSC reports says "a major debris flow was triggered by heavy rainfall in and around the Chooralmala town of Wayanad District in Kerala state of India".

"Very high resolution RISAT SAR images of 31 July, 2024 show the entire extent of the debris flow from crown to end of run out zone. The approximate length of the flow is 8 km. The crown zone is a reactivation of an older landslide," NSRC said.

Wayanad landslides impact map Photo: nrsc.gov.in
info_icon

"The size of the main scarp of the landslide in 86,000 square meters. The debris flow has widened the course of the Iruvaniphuza River causing breach of its banks. Houses and other infrastructures located along the banks have been damaged by the debris flow," NSRC said. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL: Franchises Divided Over Retentions, Impact Player - Check Which Team Wanted What
  2. Anshuman Gaekwad No More: Cricket Fraternity Remembers Him As 'Thorough Gentleman'
  3. Anshuman Gaekwad Dies: Former India Cricketer, Coach Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: What Gautam Gambhir Said - Dressing Room Video Revealed
  5. World Championship Of Legends Racks Up 75 Million Unique Viewers In India
Football News
  1. Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal: Mohamed Salah And Fabio Carvalho Strikes Edge Reds To Victory
  2. Chelsea 3-0 Club America: Enzo Maresca Earns First Blues Win In Georgia
  3. Carlo Ancelotti Impressed By Endrick In Real Madrid's Pre-Season Defeat
  4. Man Utd 3-2 Real Betis: Amad Diallo Stars, But Injury Worries Mount For Red Devils
  5. Pascal Gross Joins Borussia Dortmund From Brighton
Tennis News
  1. 'If That's The Last Time, I Enjoyed It' - Rafael Nadal Drops Retirement Hint
  2. Has Nadal Played His Last Match At Roland Garros? Here's What He Said After Paris Olympics Ouster
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
  5. Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber Bows Out With Quarter-Final Loss To Zheng Qinwen - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  3. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  4. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online
  5. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: Wayanad Landslides Toll Likely To Cross 300, Delhi Rains Kill 5, Cops Get 26 Building Collapse Calls
  2. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Court Grants Bail To SUV Driver Blamed For Tragedy
  3. Wayanad Landslides: Operations To Pull Out Survivors End | Key Facts
  4. Day In Pics: August 1, 2024
  5. Wayanad Tragedy: Satellite Map Shows 'Crown' Of Landslide, Impact
Entertainment News
  1. Veteran Actor And Elder Brother Of Kamal Haasan, Charuhasan Hospitalised; Daughter Suhasini Shares Health Update
  2. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Allu Arjun Once Played Kamal Haasan's Grandson As A Child Artist
  3. Suriya, Jyotika, Chiyaan Vikram And Other Celebs Provide Financial Support To Wayanad Landslide Victims
  4. Telugu Actor Sreeleela Quits Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com? Producer Ramesh Taurani Addresses Rumours
  5. Kriti Sanon Celebrates Her Birthday In Greece With Sister Nupur Sanon And Rumoured Beau Kabir Bahia - Check Post Inside
US News
  1. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
  2. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
  3. El Mayo Zambada Net Worth: A Look At The Recently Arrested Leader Of The Sinaloa Cartel
  4. Wine Trail: Top 5 Wine Regions In The US You Must Visit
  5. Antony Blinken Aims To Ease Anxiety Over US Elections Amid 6-Nation Asia Tour
World News
  1. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
  2. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
  3. Bangladesh Bans Jamaat-e-Islami Party, Its Student Wing Over Violence During Anti-Quota Protests
  4. El Mayo Zambada Net Worth: A Look At The Recently Arrested Leader Of The Sinaloa Cartel
  5. Wine Trail: Top 5 Wine Regions In The US You Must Visit
Latest Stories
  1. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  2. Declare Wayanad Landslides ‘Calamity Of Severe Nature’: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah
  3. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  4. Paris Olympics, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Historic Bronze
  5. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  6. Paris Olympics Day 6 LIVE: Swapnil Kusale Bags Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; Lakshya Sen Vs HS Prannoy Round Of 16 Battle Underway
  7. CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
  8. Weather News LIVE: Wayanad Landslides Toll Likely To Cross 300, Delhi Rains Kill 5, Cops Get 26 Building Collapse Calls