Wayanad Landslides: Rahul Visits Ravaged Town, Kerala CM Says Rescue Op Won't End Anytime Soon

Kerala CM Says Rescue Op A Long Battle

After a meeting with ministers part of a sub-committee formed to overlook the rescue operations in landslides-hit Wayanad, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that the Army representatives had apprised that all those who could be saved from the debris had been rescued, adding that there still are many missing people and that the rescue work is "not something that will be over in a few days".