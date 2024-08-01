National

Wayanad Landslides: Rahul Visits Ravaged Town, Kerala CM Says Rescue Op Won't End Anytime Soon

Massive landslides triggered by torrential rains hit Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha hamlets in the early hours of Tuesday, killing over 200 people, including women and children, so far. The death toll is expected to go higher as rescue and relief work by the NDRF, Indian Army and other government agencies remains underway.

Rahul gandhi wayanad landslides
Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi in Kerala's Wayanad, visiting landslides-hit areas, on Thursday, August 1 Photo: X/@INCIndia
info_icon

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and former Wayanad MP visited the landslides-hit Chooralmala area of the Kerala district on Thursday along with his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and also met affected people at a community health centre.

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi also visited Dr Moopen's Medical College in Meppadi where the bodies of the victims were kept in refrigerator coffins.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and Alappuzha MP K C Venugopal was also accompanying the duo.

ALSO READ | Weather News: Over 200 Dead In Wayanad Landslides, Cloudbursts Cause Deaths In Uttarakhand, HP

Massive landslides triggered by torrential rains hit Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha hamlets in the early hours of Tuesday, killing over 200 people, including women and children, so far. The death toll is expected to go higher as rescue and relief work by the NDRF, Indian Army and other government agencies remains underway.

Gandhi, who won from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 general elections, had again won from here this year.

However, as he also won from the Raebareli LS seat in Uttar Pradesh, he gave up the Wayanad constituency from where Priyanka is expected to contest when a by-election is held there.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra landed at Kannur airport at 9.30 am and then travelled to Wayanad by road.

Kerala CM Says Rescue Op A Long Battle

After a meeting with ministers part of a sub-committee formed to overlook the rescue operations in landslides-hit Wayanad, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that the Army representatives had apprised that all those who could be saved from the debris had been rescued, adding that there still are many missing people and that the rescue work is "not something that will be over in a few days".

"There are so many missing people. We have recovered so many bodies from many parts of the region. The rescue workers have recovered many bodies from the Chaliyar River. Many body parts were also recovered," news agency PTI quoted the chief minister as saying added.

ALSO READ | 'Orange Alert Means Prepare, Don't Wait For Red Warning': IMD On Kerala Forecast

"This rescue attempt is not something which can be resolved in a short period of time. As of now, 12 ministers are camping in Wayanad. Now the all-party meeting has decided that four ministers will camp here to coordinate the rescue operations," Vijayan said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL: Franchises Divided Over Retentions, Impact Player - Check Which Team Wanted What
  2. Anshuman Gaekwad No More: Cricket Fraternity Remembers Him As 'Thorough Gentleman'
  3. Anshuman Gaekwad Dies: Former India Cricketer, Coach Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: What Gautam Gambhir Said - Dressing Room Video Revealed
  5. World Championship Of Legends Racks Up 75 Million Unique Viewers In India
Football News
  1. Man Utd 3-2 Real Betis: Amad Diallo Stars, But Injury Worries Mount For Red Devils
  2. Pascal Gross Joins Borussia Dortmund From Brighton
  3. Steve McClaren Leaves Manchester United To Become Jamaica Head Coach
  4. Paris Olympics 2024, Women's Football Wrap: US, Spain Lead Groups; Brazil's Marta Sent Off In Tears
  5. Jurgen Checks Out? Klopp Drops Retirement Hint
Tennis News
  1. Has Nadal Played His Last Match At Roland Garros? Here's What He Said After Paris Olympics Ouster
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
  4. Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber Bows Out With Quarter-Final Loss To Zheng Qinwen - Data Debrief
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Edges Into Semi-Finals After Danielle Collins Retirement
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  2. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  3. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online
  4. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview
  5. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: Ops To Pull Out Survivors Conclude In Wayanad, Landslides Death Toll Likely To Cross 300
  2. Opposition Hits Out At BJP Over Roof Of New Parliament Leaking Water Amid Heavy Rains | WATCH
  3. Wayanad Landslides: Rahul Visits Ravaged Town, Kerala CM Says Rescue Op Won't End Anytime Soon
  4. ‘Did Not Bomb The House’: 18 Jharkhand BJP MLAs Suspended, Removed By Marshals
  5. Amit Shah To Introduce Bill To Amend Disaster Management Act In Parliament Today
Entertainment News
  1. Telugu Actor Sreeleela Quits Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com? Producer Ramesh Taurani Addresses Rumours
  2. Kriti Sanon Celebrates Her Birthday In Greece With Sister Nupur Sanon And Rumoured Beau Kabir Bahia - Check Post Inside
  3. Olympic Fever, Cinematic Fervour: Seven Films That Bare All About The Olympics
  4. 'Citadel: Honey Bunny': Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Varun Dhawan's Spy Series Release Date Announced With An Enthralling Teaser
  5. 'House Of The Dragon 2' Finale Episode Leaks Online Ahead Of Release, HBO Issues Statement
US News
  1. Wine Trail: Top 5 Wine Regions In The US You Must Visit
  2. Antony Blinken Aims To Ease Anxiety Over US Elections Amid 6-Nation Asia Tour
  3. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  4. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  5. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
World News
  1. Wine Trail: Top 5 Wine Regions In The US You Must Visit
  2. South Korea Offers Humanitarian Aid To Flood-Hit North Korea
  3. Hamas Military Chief Mohammed Deif Killed In July Strike, Confirms Israel
  4. Antony Blinken Aims To Ease Anxiety Over US Elections Amid 6-Nation Asia Tour
  5. British Journalist Seeking Meeting With Imran Khan Deported From Pakistan
Latest Stories
  1. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  2. Declare Wayanad Landslides ‘Calamity Of Severe Nature’: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah
  3. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  4. Paris Olympics, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Historic Bronze
  5. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  6. Paris Olympics Day 6 LIVE: Swapnil Kusale Bags Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; Lakshya Sen Vs HS Prannoy Round Of 16 Battle Soon
  7. CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
  8. Weather News LIVE: Ops To Pull Out Survivors Conclude In Wayanad, Landslides Death Toll Likely To Cross 300