Weather News LIVE Updates: Delhi Rain Kills 2, Red Alert Issued; Wayanad Landslides Death Toll Reaches 167

Delhi Rains News Today LIVE: All Schools Shut Today
Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi informed that all schools - government and private - will remain closed in the city on Thursday, August 1, in view of the heavy rains which led to severe waterlogging on Wednesday.
"In light of very heavy rainfall today evening and forecast of heavy rainfall tomorrow, all schools - government and private - will remain closed tomorrow," Atishi said in a post on microblogging platform X late night on Wednesday.
Delhi Rains News Today LIVE: Two Killed, Two Injured In Rain-Related Incidents
A 22-year-old woman and her child drowned in a waterlogged drain while two people suffered injuries in separate incidents following Wednesday's heavy rainfall in Delhi, PTI reported.
Tanuja and her three-year-old son Priyansh had gone to a weekly market near Khoda Colony in the Ghazipur area. They slipped and fell into the waterlogged under-construction drain around 8 pm.
