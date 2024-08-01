Weather News LIVE Updates: Delhi Rain Kills 2, Red Alert Issued; Wayanad Landslides Death Toll Reaches 167

Police personnel wade through a waterlogged road at Karol Bagh metro station during rain, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. PTI

Weather News Live Updates (August 1, 2024): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘red’ warning as Delhi recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall in one hour, amid waterlogging in several areas of the national capital. At least 10 flights that were heading towards Delhi airport were diverted Wednesday evening due to bad weather. In other news, the death toll in the devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district rose to 167 on Wednesday, while 191 were still missing.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Aug 2024, 07:10:40 am IST Delhi Rains News Today LIVE: All Schools Shut Today Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi informed that all schools - government and private - will remain closed in the city on Thursday, August 1, in view of the heavy rains which led to severe waterlogging on Wednesday. "In light of very heavy rainfall today evening and forecast of heavy rainfall tomorrow, all schools - government and private - will remain closed tomorrow," Atishi said in a post on microblogging platform X late night on Wednesday. In light of very heavy rainfall today evening and forecast of heavy rainfall tomorrow, all schools - government and private - will remain closed tomorrow, 1st August — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) July 31, 2024

1 Aug 2024, 06:59:34 am IST Delhi Rains News Today LIVE: Two Killed, Two Injured In Rain-Related Incidents A 22-year-old woman and her child drowned in a waterlogged drain while two people suffered injuries in separate incidents following Wednesday's heavy rainfall in Delhi, PTI reported. Tanuja and her three-year-old son Priyansh had gone to a weekly market near Khoda Colony in the Ghazipur area. They slipped and fell into the waterlogged under-construction drain around 8 pm.