Wayanad Landslides: Operations To Pull Out Survivors End | Key Facts

Retrieving Bodies Now

General VT Mathew, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, told news agency ANI that the rescue work has been completed, adding that right now, "we are only retrieving the bodies". Mathew further said, "If there is anyone who is trapped in houses then we will rescue them. But it is a difficult task during the rains. 3 Army dogs are deployed here... We stop the rescue operations in the evening as it is dangerous. Our 5 teams are deployed here for the rescue operations."