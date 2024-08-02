Wayanad Landslides: CM Vijayan Orders Withdrawal Of Note Restricting Scientists' Comments On Recent Disaster

Amid the row over Kerala's government's reaction to the scientists' remarks on Wayanad landslide, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday directed Chief Secretary V Venu to withdraw a controversial note issued by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).
The chief minister in a statement on Thursday night also said that the news of SDMA directing scientific institutions and scientists not to visit the disaster-affected Meppadi panchayat in Wayanad and not to express their opinions was misleading.
"The state government does not have such a policy," the chief minister said.
"The chief secretary has been directed to immediately intervene and withdraw the communication that conveyed such a message," he said.
Following Vijayan's order, the Chief Secretary of Kerala on Friday issued an official clarification on the matter.
About the note issued by Kerala SDMA
The note earlier restrained all the science and technology institutions of the state from sharing their opinions and study reports with the media regarding the recent deadly landslides in Wayanad.
It also stated that prior permission from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) was required to undertake any studies in the disaster-affected area.
The scientific community strongly protested against the note prepared by State Relief Commissioner and Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, Tinku Biswal.
The massive landslides struck Kerala's Wayanad district on Tuesday morning, killing at least 190 people and injuring many. With nearly 200 people missing, the death toll is expected to rise.