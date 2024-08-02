National

Wayanad Landslides: CM Vijayan Orders Withdrawal Of Note Restricting Scientists' Comments On Recent Disaster

The note issued by Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) earlier restrained all the science and technology institutions of the state from sharing their opinions and study reports with the media regarding the recent deadly landslides in Wayanad.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Wayanad Landslide
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Amid the row over Kerala's government's reaction to the scientists' remarks on Wayanad landslide, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday directed Chief Secretary V Venu to withdraw a controversial note issued by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

According to Ministry of Defence, the Army built the Bailey bridge in Wayanad in a record time of 16 hours. - X/@SpokespersonMoD
Wayanad Landslides: What Is Bailey Bridge, Constructed By Army Within Hours For Rescue Ops

BY Outlook Web Desk

The chief minister in a statement on Thursday night also said that the news of SDMA directing scientific institutions and scientists not to visit the disaster-affected Meppadi panchayat in Wayanad and not to express their opinions was misleading.

"The state government does not have such a policy," the chief minister said.

"The chief secretary has been directed to immediately intervene and withdraw the communication that conveyed such a message," he said.

Following Vijayan's order, the Chief Secretary of Kerala on Friday issued an official clarification on the matter.

Visuals from the relief and rescue operations in Wayanad, Kerala | - PTI
Wayanad Landslides: Ops To Pull Out Survivors End, CM Says 'None Left To Be Saved' | Key Facts

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

About the note issued by Kerala SDMA

The note earlier restrained all the science and technology institutions of the state from sharing their opinions and study reports with the media regarding the recent deadly landslides in Wayanad.

It also stated that prior permission from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) was required to undertake any studies in the disaster-affected area.

The scientific community strongly protested against the note prepared by State Relief Commissioner and Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, Tinku Biswal.

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi in Kerala's Wayanad, visiting landslides-hit areas, on Thursday, August 1 - X/@INCIndia
Wayanad Landslides: Rahul Visits Ravaged Town, Says 'Felt Like When My Father Died'

BY Outlook Web Desk

The massive landslides struck Kerala's Wayanad district on Tuesday morning, killing at least 190 people and injuring many. With nearly 200 people missing, the death toll is expected to rise.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Chief Naqvi Issues Gag Order To His Office Not To Make Statements On India's Participation - Report
  2. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Looking Forward To 'Tough' Selection Problems Ahead Of Series Opener
  3. Waqar Younis to become PCB's Chief Cricket Officer - Report
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Preview: Virat-Rohit Return; 'Keeping Tussle Between Rahul & Pant
  5. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: KL Rahul Or Rishabh Pant? Rohit Sharma Opens Up On India's Selection Headache
Football News
  1. Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bitter Rivals France, Argentina Meet In Quarter-Finals Amid Racism Spat
  2. Ismaila Sarr Completes English Premier League Return With Crystal Palace
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Morocco Vs United States Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
  4. Arne Slot Salutes Harvey Elliott's Quality In Pre-Season Win Over Arsenal
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Egypt Vs Paraguay Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray 'Looking Forward To Stopping' After Bidding Farewell To Tennis
  2. Paris Olympics: Vekic Sets Up Final With Zheng After Comfortable Semis Win
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Murray's Tennis Career Ends After Doubles Defeat To Fritz, Paul
  4. Paris Olympics: Djokovic Survives Injury Scare To Seal Semi-final Spot - Data Debrief
  5. Paris Olympics: Iga Swiatek Accepts Mistakes Following Semi-Final Defeat
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  2. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  4. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  5. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather LIVE Updates: Search Ops Underway In Landslide-Hit Wayanad; 300 Families Evacuated In Sikkim As Land Sinks
  2. Wayanad Landslides: CM Vijayan Orders Withdrawal Of Note Restricting Scientists' Comments On Recent Disaster
  3. ‘Chai And Biscuits On Me’: Rahul Gandhi Claims ED Raid Planned Against Him
  4. Supreme Court Judge Refers To Nehru's 1961 Letter In SC/ST Sub-Classification Verdict
  5. Wayanad Landslides: What Is Bailey Bridge, Constructed By Army Within Hours For Rescue Ops
Entertainment News
  1. 'Ulajh' To 'Stree 2': List Of Bollywood Movies Releasing This August
  2. Veteran Actor And Elder Brother Of Kamal Haasan, Charuhasan Hospitalised; Daughter Suhasini Shares Health Update
  3. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Allu Arjun Once Played Kamal Haasan's Grandson As A Child Artist
  4. Suriya, Jyotika, Chiyaan Vikram And Other Celebs Provide Financial Support To Wayanad Landslide Victims
  5. Telugu Actor Sreeleela Quits Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com? Producer Ramesh Taurani Addresses Rumours
US News
  1. New Yorkers Are Loving THIS Name For Their Pets, New Analysis Reveals
  2. Americans Are Paying Exorbitant Prices For A Burger Meal | Which City Charges The Highest From Burger Lovers?
  3. Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why
  4. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
  5. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Rockets Fired From Lebanon Into Israel After Hezbollah Commander Killed
  2. New Yorkers Are Loving THIS Name For Their Pets, New Analysis Reveals
  3. Americans Are Paying Exorbitant Prices For A Burger Meal | Which City Charges The Highest From Burger Lovers?
  4. Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why
  5. China: Death Toll Jumps To 30, With 35 Others Missing, In Area Hit By Heavy Rains
Latest Stories
  1. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  2. Declare Wayanad Landslides ‘Calamity Of Severe Nature’: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah
  3. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  4. Paris Olympics, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Historic Bronze
  5. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  6. Paris Olympics Day 6 Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Bags Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Round Of 16 Defeat
  7. CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
  8. Weather News | Aug 1 Highlights: Wayanad Landslides Toll Likely To Cross 300; 1,000 Stuck In Uttarakhand's Kedarnath