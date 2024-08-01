National

Wayanad Landslides: What Is Bailey Bridge, Constructed By Army Within Hours For Rescue Ops

The Bailey bridge built in Wayanad has a weight capacity of 24 tonne. Due to its length, the bridge is being built with a pier in the middle of the river, which will facilitate rescue operations upon its completion.

bailey bridge
According to Ministry of Defence, the Army built the Bailey bridge in Wayanad in a record time of 16 hours. Photo: X/@SpokespersonMoD
info_icon

The Indian Army, spearheading the rescue operations in Kerala's Wayanad where deadly landslides on July 30 caused widespread devastation and deaths, erected within hours a 190-feet long 'Bailey' bridge to connect the worst-hit areas of Mundakkai and Chooralmala.

According to Ministry of Defence, the Army built the Bailey bridge in Wayanad in a record time of 16 hours.

A Bailey bridge is a type of portable, pre-fabricated, truss bridge built without the requirement of special tools of heavy equipment for assembling. The concept Bailey bridge of was developed in 1940–1941 by the British for military use during the Second World War.

The bridge is believed to have got its name from Donald Bailey, a civil servant in the British War Office who tinkered with model bridges as a hobby.

ALSO READ | Wayanad Landslides: Operations To Pull Out Survivors End | Key Facts

The Bailey bridge built in Wayanad has a weight capacity of 24 tonne. Due to its length, the bridge is being built with a pier in the middle of the river, which will facilitate rescue operations upon its completion.

Materials for building the Bailey bridge was transported to Wayanad's Chooralmala from Delhi and Bengaluru, according to a news agency PTI report. The materials flown into Kannur airport were taken to Wayanad by 17 trucks.

ALSO READ | ‘Not The Time For Blame Game, Yet Need To Enhance Disaster Preparedness': Lessons From Ground Zero Wayanad 

Three sniffer dogs, trained by the army to detect people buried under soil, also arrive at the disaster site by Wednesday night. The dogs were flown in from Meerut on a special Air Force plane.

Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan, who is in the disaster-struck region coordinating the rescue efforts, said over 1,600 rescue workers, including from the Army, Navy, NDRF and the police were in the landslide-hit region carrying out the intensive rescue mission, in which operations to pull out survivors ended on Thursday, however, the work to retrieve bodies will continue.

While the official death toll in Wayanad landslides that took place in the early hours of July 30 was 190, the count by rescuers was over 200 with the likelihood of it going higher in the coming days.

ALSO READ | Recurring Landslides Wreak Havoc In Kerala: A Devastating Impact Of Climate Change

With the completion of the Bailey bridge between Chooralmala and Mundakkai, the required equipment for rescue operations can be transported to disaster-affected areas, the minister said.

Rescue efforts were hindered by a combination of challenges, including treacherous terrain due to destroyed roads and bridges, and a shortage of heavy equipment, making it difficult for emergency personnel to clear mud and huge uprooted trees that fell on houses and other buildings, causing total collapse.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Looking Forward To 'Tough' Selection Problems Ahead Of Series Opener
  2. Waqar Younis to become PCB's Chief Cricket Officer - Report
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Preview: Virat-Rohit Return; 'Keeping Tussle Between Rahul & Pant
  4. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: KL Rahul Or Rishabh Pant? Rohit Sharma Opens Up On India's Selection Headache
  5. Will MS Dhoni Play IPL 2025? Here's What The Ex-Captain Had To Say About His CSK Future
Football News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Morocco Vs United States Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
  2. Arne Slot Salutes Harvey Elliott's Quality In Pre-Season Win Over Arsenal
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Egypt Vs Paraguay Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
  4. English Premier League: Nottingham Forest Confirm Jota Silva Signing From Vitoria
  5. Manchester United Dealt Double Leny Yoro And Rasmus Hojlund Injury Blow
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Musetti Downs Reigning Champion Zverev To Reach Semi-finals
  2. Paris Olympics: Alcaraz Rallies Past Paul To Reach Singles Semi-finals
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Zheng Stuns Swiatek In Straight Sets To Reach Final - Data Debrief
  4. 'If That's The Last Time, I Enjoyed It' - Rafael Nadal Drops Retirement Hint
  5. Has Nadal Played His Last Match At Roland Garros? Here's What He Said After Paris Olympics Ouster
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  2. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  4. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  5. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslides: What Is Bailey Bridge, Constructed By Army Within Hours For Rescue Ops
  2. Monsoon Fury: Cloudbursts, Landslides Strike The Hills, Wrath Of Rain In Delhi; Over 20 Killed In North India
  3. UP Cobbler Who Rahul Met Now A Local Celeb; Offered Rs 10L For Slippers Stitched By Congress Leader
  4. 'We Don't Make Reels, We Work Hard': Vaishnaw Slams Congress Over Railway 'Troll Army'
  5. 'How Can Someone...': Supreme Court On Railway Appointments Using Forged Docs
Entertainment News
  1. 'Ulajh' To 'Stree 2': List Of Bollywood Movies Releasing This August
  2. Veteran Actor And Elder Brother Of Kamal Haasan, Charuhasan Hospitalised; Daughter Suhasini Shares Health Update
  3. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Allu Arjun Once Played Kamal Haasan's Grandson As A Child Artist
  4. Suriya, Jyotika, Chiyaan Vikram And Other Celebs Provide Financial Support To Wayanad Landslide Victims
  5. Telugu Actor Sreeleela Quits Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com? Producer Ramesh Taurani Addresses Rumours
US News
  1. Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why
  2. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
  3. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
  4. El Mayo Zambada Net Worth: A Look At The Recently Arrested Leader Of The Sinaloa Cartel
  5. Wine Trail: Top 5 Wine Regions In The US You Must Visit
World News
  1. Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why
  2. China: Death Toll Jumps To 30, With 35 Others Missing, In Area Hit By Heavy Rains
  3. Russia Releases WSJ Reporter, Former US Marine Convicted Of Espionage In Prisoner Swap
  4. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
  5. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
Latest Stories
  1. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  2. Declare Wayanad Landslides ‘Calamity Of Severe Nature’: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah
  3. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  4. Paris Olympics, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Historic Bronze
  5. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  6. Paris Olympics Day 6 LIVE: Swapnil Kusale Bags Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Round Of 16 Defeat
  7. CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
  8. Weather News | Aug 1 Highlights: Wayanad Landslides Toll Likely To Cross 300; 1,000 Stuck In Uttarakhand's Kedarnath