‘Not The Time For Blame Game, Yet Need To Enhance Disaster Preparedness': Lessons From Ground Zero Wayanadu 

While rescue workers in Wayanad continue their mission to save people stranded in isolated locations and recover dead bodies, discussions are emerging about failures in disaster preparedness. Many believe the death toll could have been reduced with adequate measures for evacuating people. However, a significant number of people also refused to leave their hard-earned properties behind. Local volunteers with previous experience in rescuing people by moving them to safer locations before a landslide are in the best position to comment. "In the Puthumala landslide of 2019, we managed to keep the death toll as low as possible because of the prior warnings and subsequent actions," says Basheer, a lawyer and a resident of Meppadi who was actively involved in the rescue and relief operations during the 2019 landslide in Puthumala, Wayanad. That massive landslide on the Muthappan hills severely impacted Kavalappara in Malappuram District and Puthumala in Wayanad-on two sides of the hill- claiming a total of 56 lives. In Puthumala, near Meppadi, the death toll was seventeen. "We had heavy and continuous rainfall in the days leading up to the 2019 landslide. The Panchayat initiated a massive evacuation effort, relocating around 100 families to safer areas. The effectiveness of these prior preparations is evident: out of 18 houses completely washed away in Puthumala, we managed to evacuate 14 on the previous day. Unfortunately, four families refused to leave and were lost in the landslide," Basheer recounts.