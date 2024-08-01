Echoes Of Disaster: The Devastation And Recovery Efforts Following Wayanad Landslide

Rescuers look for survivors during the operation following landslide hit Wayanad district, Kerala state.
Rescuers on their second day of mission following Tuesday’s landslides cross a river at Chooralmala, Wayanad district, Kerala state.
A rescuer stands next to a damaged houses on the second day of operation following landslide hit Wayanad district, Kerala state.
A rescuer consoles a man who lost his home following Tuesday’s landslides at Chooralmala, Wayanad district, Kerala state.
Rescuers during the operation amid uprooted trees and other debris following landslide hit Wayanad district, Kerala state.
Locals and rescuers inspect the damaged houses following landslide hit Wayanad district, Kerala state.
A framed photograph lies partially covered in mud at a damaged house after landslides hit hilly villages in Wayanad district, Kerala state. There was no immediate information available on the people in the picture.
Rescuers on their second day of mission following Tuesday’s landslides recover the body of a victim at Chooralmala, Wayanad district, Kerala state.
Health workers carry the body of a landslide victim to the morgue on the second day of the rescue mission following Tuesday's landslides at Meppadi, Wayanad district, Kerala state.
People wait to check the identity of the victims at a morgue on the second day of the rescue mission following Tuesday's landslides at Meppadi, Wayanad district, Kerala state.
A local makes his way through the uprooted trees and debris along damaged houses following landslide hit Wayanad district, Kerala.
Indian army soldiers assembling a prefabricated bridge across a river on the second day of rescue operations at a landslide affected village in Wayanad in Kerala.