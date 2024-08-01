Monsoon Fury: Cloudbursts, Landslides Strike The Hills, Wrath Of Rain In Delhi; Over 20 Killed In North India

More than 20 people lost their lives to the wrath of monsoon while several homes, vehicles and portions of roads were washed away in torrential rains that lashed many parts of north India.
Many were left stranded or missing, with rescuers racing against time to find and move them to safer locations.
In south India, the death toll in the devastating Wayanad landslides in Kerala rose to 190, as per government's official data. Rescuers said that the tool is likely to increase as ops are still underway in the region.
UTTARAKHAND
Heavy overnight downpour in Uttarakhand killed 14 persons, washed away homes and left several areas submerged in swollen river water.
Officials said 14 people have died in rain-related incidents since Wednesday evening -- four in Dehradun, six in Haridwar, three in Tehri and one in Chamoli.
Of the deceased were three members of a family, Bhanu Prasad (50), his wife Neelam Devi (45) and their son Vipin (28), who were killed in a cloudburst-triggered landslide in Tehri's Jakhanyali, officials said.
The State Emergency Operation Centre said that a child was swept away in a flooded drain in Nainital's Haldwani, adding that search was on to find him.
Meanwhile, 450 Kedarnath-bound pilgrims were left stranded beyond Bhimbali along the Gaurikund-Kedarnath trek route after 20-25 metres of the stretch was washed away by incessant rainfall.
So far, 425 pilgrims were brought ot safety in helicopters from Lincholi and Bhimbali, while 1,100 pilgrims have reached Sonprayag on foot from various places with the help of rescue teams.
Authorities, on the other hand, have decided to suspended the Kedarnath Yatra for the time being to ensure safety of the devotees. Officials said the trek route remains blocked by boulders at Ghoraparav, Lincholi, Badi Lincholi and Bhimbali.
An advisory was also issued for Kedarnath-bound pilgrims who have reached Rudraprayag, asking them to wait there till officials give a clear heads up for the weather and road situation.
The heavy rains also led to the water levels of several rivers increasing, with the swollen water hitting the streets and entering many homes in Dehradun. Many areas in Bhupatwala, Haridwar, Naya Haridwar, Kankhal and Jwalapur were also flooded.
In Rudraprayag district, Mandakini and Alaknanda rivers were also flowing close to the danger mark.
Additionally, CM Dhami also visited the disaster management centre in Dehradun to review the situation across the state and asked the officials to remain on alert.
Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local administration have been deployed in the affected areas, officials noted.
HIMACHAL PRADESH
At least four persons were killed and 50 others left missing in Himachal Pradesh where monsoon fury came in the form of cloudburst incidents.
The state emergency operation centre said cloudbursts occurred in Nirmand, Sainj and Malana areas in Kullu district, Mandi's Padhar and Shimla's Rampur district.
"So far, the confirmed death toll is 4 people, with 3 from Mandi district and 1 from Kullu district. According to the latest reports we have, 49 people are still missing, and search operations are ongoing to find them," said Himachal Minister Rajesh Dharmani.
Torrents of mud and water also swept away several homes, roads and bridges in the state. An official said that the Manali-Chandigarh National Highway was damaged at several places due to the landslides.
Counting the property damage, Dharmani said that six bridges have been washed away, 20 houses destroyed, 6 shops swept away and 5 roads are currently closed. The National Highway towards Manali is also closed, he added.
Teams of NDRF, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), police and home guards had launched a search and rescue operation, using drones to locate the missing persons.
Additionally, some people are also stuck in the Malana I hydropower project. Kully Deputy Commissioner, Torul S Raveesh, told news agency PTI that they are in underground buildings and safe, adding that NDRF and home guard teams are trying to rescue them.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and took stock of the situation, assuring him of all the possible help from the Centre.
Heavy rains have battered the state since Wednesday evening, with Palampur receiving the highest rainfall at 212 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department.
The Shimla meteorological centre issued a "red alert" for heavy to extremely heavy rain along with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in the state's Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts and also warned of landslides, mudslides and land sinking.
MONSOON IN DELHI-NCR
The national capital recorded over five deaths in rain-related incidents since Wednesday's record cloudburst-like downpour.
Advertisement
A man died in north Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area when a building collapsed on Wednesday night, while a woman and her three-year-old son drowned in a drain on a waterlogged road near the Khoda Colony in east Delhi's Ghazipur.
A 12-year-old and a 26-year-old man were electrocuted in two separate incidents in southwest and southeast Delhi on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, three pedestrians were electrocuted to death near IFFCO Chowk metro station in Gurugram amid heavy rainfall on Thursday. It was reported that all three came in contact with a high-tension power supply cable that snapped after an uprooted tree fell on it following the heavy downpour.
Advertisement
Till 7 am, Delhi Police said that it had received 2,945 calls of traffic jams, 127 calls of waterlogging, 27 about building collapses and about 50 calls about fallen trees.
RAJASTHAN RAINS
In Jaipur, three members of a family drowned as rainwater flooded the basement of their house in the Vishwakarma area on Thursday.
Officials said that the SDRF recovered the bodies of 23-year-old Kamal Shah, 19-year-old Pooja Saini and her niece Purvi Saini after hours-long rescue operation.
Meanwhile three people, including a woman, riding on a motorbike through the overflowing Gagron bridge were swept away and went missing into Kalisindh river in Jhalawar district.
Advertisement
Mandawar Police Station SHO Mahaveer Prasad said that the incident took place around 4 pm, adding that the identity of the trio is yet to ascertained.
Though search operations were launched in time after the report of the incident, none of the three persons could be traced till late evening.
According to the Jaipur Meteorological Department, Karauli, Sawaimadhopur, Alwar, Churu, Bharatpur, Tonk, Sikar, Hanumangarh, Dholpur, Nagaur and Jhunjhunu received heavy to very heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday.
Notably, Jaipur received the highest rainfall of 173 mm during this period, the weather office said.