Gurugram Rains: 3 People Electrocuted To Death Near IFFCO Chowk Metro Station

Three pedestrians were electrocuted to death near IFFCO Chowk metro station in Gurugram after heavy rainfall on Thursday. As per reports, the victims have been identified as Devendra Bajpai of Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, Jaipal Yadav of Nangal Chaudhary in Mahendragarh and Wasim Zaman of Sangam Vihar of Delhi.
It has been reported that all three of them came in contact with a high-tension power supply cable that snapped after an uprooted tree fell on it following heavy rainfall. The victims, employed at private companies, were on their way home from office when the incident occurred, as per PTI
Commenting on the incident, Inspector Ravi Kumar, station house officer of the DLF police station in Sector-29, said they received information about the incident at about 9.45pm.
“We reached the spot to find three bodies floating in water. An uprooted tree and a power cable meant to supply power to streetlights were also lying submerged,” he said.
Kumar further added that the live wire snapped and fell on the flooded footpath along with the tree and the trio were electrocuted while crossing the spot.
A preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that some commuters spotted the three bodies in the water and immediately alerted the police control room.