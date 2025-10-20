Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC Women's World Cup: BAN-W Send Back Gunaratne Off First Ball | SL-W 13/1 (2)

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh face off in match 21 of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup
Both teams have two points from five games
Race for semi-final spots heating up
Welcome to our live coverage of match number 21 of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday (October 20, 2025). The clash is crucial in context of the race for semi-final qualification.
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have two points apiece from five respective games, and whoever loses tonight will be knocked out of contention for advancement. With England joining Australia and South Africa in the semis, only one spot is up for grabs and there are five contenders for it.
Coming off a 10-wicket hammering against South Africa in a rain-truncated game, Sri Lanka will have to pick themselves up and look to emulate their batting show which they had produced against New Zealand, piling up 258 for six.
Bangladesh will also try to replicate their batting display from the contest against South Africa in which they put 232 for six in the first half producing an all-round show, but eventually failed to defend the target.
Follow the live cricket scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the SL-W vs BAN-W match:
Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Toss Update
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh.
Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (wk/c), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter
Sri Lanka: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera
Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Squads
Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (c and wk), Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Sumaiya Akter, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sanjida Akter Meghla.
Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Piumi Wathsala, Dewmi Vihanga, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera.