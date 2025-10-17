South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SL-W To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Chamari Aththapaththu's SL-W take on Laura Wolvaardt's SA-W in match 18 of the on-going ICC Women's ODI World Cup. Get toss update and playing XIs

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, ICC Womens World Cup 2025 Playing XIs Match Report
South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt, left, Marizanne Kapp, second right, and others during the ICC Women's World Cup ODI cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. Photo: PTI | R Senthilkumar
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • South Africa take on Sri Lanka in match number 18 of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

  • Sri-Lanka chase their first victory of the tournament

  • South Africa Women Vs Sri-Lanka Women to be live streamed on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network

Chamari Aththapaththu's Sri Lanka go head to head with Wolvaardt's South Africa in match number 18 of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. The match will get underway from 3:00PM (IST) onwards at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Sri-Lanka, who are without a win after 4 matches in the tournament, are in a must win situation as another loss today could virtually end their World Cup 2025 campaign. The Lankans have lost 2 games against India and England, while their fixtures against Australia and New Zealand were washed out completely. They sit 7th in the points table with just 2 points.

South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 LIVE Score

South Africa, meanwhile, have won 3 out of their first 4 games in the tournament. After losing to England in their opening fixture by 10-wickets, the South Africans claimed back-to-back victories against New Zealand, India and Bangladesh.

As a result, they sit 3rd in the points table and if they acquire all 3 points today, Laura Woolvaardt and co. will replace England from the second spot.

South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Toss Update

Sri Lanka Women have won the toss and have opted to bat first against South Africa.

South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Playing XIs

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
Tags

