South Africa take on Sri Lanka in match number 18 of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025
Sri-Lanka chase their first victory of the tournament
South Africa Women Vs Sri-Lanka Women to be live streamed on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network
Chamari Aththapaththu's Sri Lanka go head to head with Wolvaardt's South Africa in match number 18 of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. The match will get underway from 3:00PM (IST) onwards at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
Sri-Lanka, who are without a win after 4 matches in the tournament, are in a must win situation as another loss today could virtually end their World Cup 2025 campaign. The Lankans have lost 2 games against India and England, while their fixtures against Australia and New Zealand were washed out completely. They sit 7th in the points table with just 2 points.
South Africa, meanwhile, have won 3 out of their first 4 games in the tournament. After losing to England in their opening fixture by 10-wickets, the South Africans claimed back-to-back victories against New Zealand, India and Bangladesh.
As a result, they sit 3rd in the points table and if they acquire all 3 points today, Laura Woolvaardt and co. will replace England from the second spot.
South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Toss Update
Sri Lanka Women have won the toss and have opted to bat first against South Africa.
South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Playing XIs
South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba
Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera