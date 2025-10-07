Brits hits her fifth ODI hundred of 2025, the most in a calendar year in women’s ODIs
Reaches seven centuries in 41 innings, the fastest in women’s ODI history
Shares South Africa’s highest Women’s World Cup stand with Sune Luus, for 159 runs
New Zealand Women and South Africa Women met in Indore for Match 7 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, but it was Tazmin Brits who left the stage with another chapter of brilliance. Chasing 232, the Proteas found stability in Brits’ authoritative 101 off 87 balls. Her innings not only secured a six-wicket win but also pushed a string of records into the spotlight. New Zealand’s hopes, after posting 231, were undone by a disciplined bowling effort led by Nonkululeko Mlaba.
Tazmin Brits’ century was her fifth in ODIs this calendar year, eclipsing the previous high mark of four set by Smriti Mandhana in 2024. It was also her fourth ton in the last five ODI innings, a streak rarely seen at the highest level.
Stats Highlights
232 - The target chased down by South Africa is the highest against New Zealand in the Women’s World Cup, surpassing their own 229 in Hamilton in 2022.
101 - Brits’ score makes her the third South African to make a Women’s World Cup century, after Linda Olivier in 2000 and Marizanne Kapp in 2013.
5 - Hundreds by Brits in 2025, the most by any player in a calendar year in women’s ODIs. She surpassed Smriti Mandhana’s mark of four in 2024 and also has four centuries in her last five ODI innings.
41 innings - The time taken by Brits to score seven ODI hundreds, the fastest in women’s ODIs. Meg Lanning held the previous best with 44 innings.
87 balls - Brits completed her seventh ODI hundred in her quickest time, the fourth-fastest by a South Africa batter in women’s ODIs.
749 runs - Brits’ tally in ODIs in 2025, the second-most for a South Africa batter in a year, behind Laura Wolvaardt’s 882 in 2022.
159 runs - Partnership between Brits and Sune Luus for the second wicket, the highest for South Africa for any wicket in Women’s World Cups. They beat the 128* by Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp in 2013.
1 - Lea Tahuhu dismissed Brits to claim her 30th wicket in ODI World Cups, making her New Zealand’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament.
350 matches - Suzie Bates became the first woman to play 350 internationals across formats. Harmanpreet Kaur is next with 342 caps.