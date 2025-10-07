New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday In NZ-W Vs RSA-W Match?

Tazmin Brits’ sublime century and Nonkululeko Mlaba’s four-wicket burst powered South Africa to a commanding six-wicket win over New Zealand in Indore, sealing a strong comeback in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 after their batting collapse against England

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Womens World Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday In NZ-W Vs RSA-W Match?
South Africa's Nonkululeko Mlaba fields a ball during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, India, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • South Africa defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the Women's ODI World Cup clash in Indore on Monday

  • Tazmin Brits hit her fourth century in five games, anchoring a smooth 232-run chase after Mlaba’s four-for

  • The win came as a strong response to South Africa’s 69 all out in their opener against England

Opener Tazmin Brits struck a sparkling century, her fourth in the last five matches, to complement Nonkululeko Mlaba's four-wicket burst as South Africa outclassed reigning T20I champions New Zealand by six wickets in the Women's ODI World Cup, in Indore on Monday.

Having been shot out for a mere 69 in their tournament opener against England, South Africa produced a clinical all-round performance, with their bowling and fielding unit setting it up before the top order completed the 232-run chase in 40.5 overs.

South Africa's bowlers, led by the left-arm spinner Mlaba (4/40), produced a disciplined performance to bowl out New Zealand for 231 in 47.5 overs after the White Ferns opted to bat.

Mlaba, who also effected a run-out, was the clear game-changer, triggering a middle-order collapse with the crucial wickets of skipper Sophie Devine (85 off 98 balls, 9x4) and Brooke Halliday (45) to ensure that the Kiwis were restricted below 250.

Brits then batted with authority and nonchalance to compile a fluent 101 off 89 balls studded with 15 fours and one six, her seventh ODI century and first in a World Cup.

Related Content
Related Content

The experienced Sune Luus anchored the chase with a composed 81 not out from 114 balls (9x4, 1x6), taking South Africa over the line with 55 balls to spare.

This emphatic result gave South Africa a timely lift ahead of their high-profile clash against hosts and title favourites India at Visakhapatnam on October 9.

From being at the bottom of the standings with the worst NRR of -3.773, the Laura Wolvaardt-led side jumped to fifth position with NRR -1.424.

The 2000 World Cup champions New Zealand, who had lost to Australia by 89 runs earlier in the tournament, now sit at the bottom of the standings and they will next face Bangladesh in Guwahati on October 10.

Brits and Luus added a record 159-run stand for the third wicket off 170 balls — South Africa’s highest partnership for any wicket in Women’s World Cup history — to script a remarkable turnaround after being bowled out for their second-lowest total in the tournament in the previous game.

Brits, who has been in prolific form, almost offered a caught-and-bowl chance on 99 before calmly nudging a single off Halliday to bring up her milestone.

She celebrated the moment by miming a bow-and-arrow shot towards her jubilant teammates in the dugout.

The right-hander was in full flow from the outset, reaching her third ODI fifty in just 44 balls, her fastest in the format.

She drove and cut with precision, taking on the new-ball pair of Lea Tahuhu and Jess Kerr with back-to-back boundaries, before punishing Amelia Kerr for 19 runs in two overs with crisp strokes through the off-side.

Luus, playing the perfect foil, rotated the strike smartly and broke free with a delightful inside-out six over long-on off Amelia Kerr, showcasing her trademark balance and timing.

Their understanding between the wickets and controlled aggression left New Zealand searching for answers as South Africa raced to 129/1 inside 22 overs.

Earlier, making her 300th international appearance, the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning captain Devine once again led from the front, crafting a composed 85 runs off 98 deliveries under pressure even as wickets tumbled around her.

She raised her 17th ODI fifty off 65 balls and struck nine fours, appearing to bat on a different surface altogether at a venue that had produced 326 runs in the previous game.

However, Mlaba's late burst and sharp South African fielding turned the innings on its head.

Reintroduced in the 39th over, Mlaba's second spell of 5-0-18-4 proved decisive as she triggered a collapse that saw New Zealand lose their last five wickets for just 36 runs.

Mlaba first removed the dangerous Brooke Halliday (45 off 37 balls, 6x4), who had injected momentum into the innings with positive strokeplay in an 86-run stand with Devine.

She then dismissed Devine, denying the Kiwi captain back-to-back World Cup hundreds after her 112 against Australia five days ago.

Earlier, the day began disastrously for New Zealand when veteran Suzie Bates, playing her 350th international match, was dismissed for a golden duck off the very first ball.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Aminul Islam Re-elected Bangladesh Cricket Board President, Khaled Mashud Among New Directors

  2. IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women’s World Cup: MCC Delivers Final Word On Muneeba Ali Run-Out Controversy

  3. Mithali Raj, Ravi Kalpana Get Dedicated Sections At ACA-VDCA Stadium Amid Women’s World Cup 2025

  4. Bangladesh Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Guwahati Weather Forecast And Barsapara Stadium Pitch Report

  5. Sunil Joshi Leaves Punjab Kings Support Staff As Spin Bowling Coach

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Alexander Zverev Again

  2. China Open Final: Amanda Anisimova Beats Linda Noskova, Claims Her Second WTA 1000 Title Of 2025

  3. Shanghai Masters 2025: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Downs Taylor Fritz To Set Up Holger Rune Meeting

  4. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Survives Yannick Hanfmann Test To Reach Last 16

  5. China Open 2025: Anisimova Ousts Noskova In Beijing To Claim Second WTA-1000 Title Of Year

Badminton News

  1. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  2. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  5. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana

  2. BJP For An Alliance With Vijay, Annamali Finds Out ‘Ideological Affinity’ With TVK

  3. Violence over Statehood, Sixth Schedule in Ladakh Halts LAHDC Election Process

  4. Day In Pics: October 06, 2025

  5. UP Weather Today: Hailstorm Alert Issued as Western Disturbance Brings Heavy Rain

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. They Call Him OG: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Becomes Highest-Grossing Telugu Film Of 2025

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  2. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  3. Israel Deports 171 Activists, Including Greta Thunberg, After Gaza Flotilla Interception

  4. North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Visits 5000-Tonne Naval Destroyer

  5. Trump Urges Rapid Progress As Mediators Gather In Egypt For Critical Gaza Peace Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana

  2. MP Weather Update: Scattered Rain and Cooling Trend Through Week

  3. Political Deadlock In France As President Macron Accepts PM Lecornu’s Resignation

  4. Lawyer Tries To Throw Shoe At CJI BR Gavai In Supreme Court; Security Stops Attack

  5. UP Weather Today: Hailstorm Alert Issued as Western Disturbance Brings Heavy Rain

  6. TORBIT LEGAL GUIDE - Delhi High Court Ruling To Transform Real Estate Inheritance

  7. Watch | Dr Lakshmi Narasimhan on Mental Health Care Beyond Treatment

  8. New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SA-W Beat NZ-W By 6 Wickets As Brits Shines With Stunning 100