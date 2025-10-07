New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday In NZ-W Vs RSA-W Match?

South Africa's Nonkululeko Mlaba fields a ball during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, India, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

South Africa's Nonkululeko Mlaba fields a ball during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, India, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)