New Zealand Vs South Africa Toss Update, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: NZ-W To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Get ball-by-ball commentary, toss updates, and playing XIs for NZ-W vs SA-W in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Monday, 6 October, at Holkar Stadium

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
New Zealand Vs South Africa Toss Update, ICC Womens World Cup 2025: Playing XIs live commentary
New Zealand's Suzie Bates bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and New Zealand at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
  • New Zealand Women face South Africa Women in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 clash at Holkar Stadium

  • Toss update: New Zealand Women opt to bat first

  • Follow live ball-by-ball commentary and updates right here

New Zealand face South Africa in match 7 of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Monday, 6 October. Get toss update and ball-by-ball commentary for New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women right here.

Both sides head into this clash eager to bounce back after opening losses.

New Zealand’s are coming off a loss against Australia. After opting to bowl, they had the defending champions wobbling at 128 for 5, but Ashleigh Gardner’s brilliant 115 turned the tide, guiding Australia to 326. Sophie Devine fought back with a superb 112 off 112 balls, while Amelia Kerr (33 off 56) and Izzy Gaze (28 off 18) offered support.

However, the chase never quite caught fire, and the White Ferns were bowled out for 237, losing by 89 runs.

South Africa’s start was even more disappointing. Their batting collapsed to just 69 against England, with Sinalo Jafta’s 22 off 36 the only notable effort.

The bowlers had no real chance to make an impact as England cruised to a 10-wicket win. The Proteas will be determined to reset and find their footing when they take the field in Indore.

New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Toss Update

New Zealand Women have won the toss and have opted to bat first against South Africa.

New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Playing XIs

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing

