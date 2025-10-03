South Africa Women Vs England Women Toss Update, Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: ENG-W Field First - Check Playing XIs

England women have won the toss and chose to field first
South Africa will be eager to turn consistent recent form into a title-winning run when they open their Women's ODI World Cup campaign against traditional powerhouses England in Guwahati today (Friday, October 3).
England enter the game as the more favored side, having dominated recent head-to-head encounters against South Africa. They have won three of their last five ODIs and also emerged victorious in the last two meetings with South Africa. Although they narrowly lost to India by 13 runs in their most recent match, the English squad remains a strong, well-rounded unit with solid depth in both batting and bowling.
SA-W Vs ENG-W, ODI World Cup 2025: Toss Update
England women have won the toss and chose to field first.
SA-W Vs ENG-W, ODI World Cup 2025: Playing XIs
England Women (Playing XI): Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell
South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
SA-W Vs ENG-W, ODI World Cup 2025: Full Squads
England Women Squad: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Heather Knight, Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell, Em Arlott, Sarah Glenn, Alice Capsey, Emma Lamb
South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso