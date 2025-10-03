South Africa Women Vs England Women Toss Update, Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: ENG-W Field First - Check Playing XIs

South Africa Women Vs England Women, Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Get toss update, playing XIs and other key details as SA-W face ENG-W for their opening encounter of the World Cup in Guwahati today. Photo: X | England Cricket

South Africa Women Vs England Women, Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Get toss update, playing XIs and other key details as SA-W face ENG-W for their opening encounter of the World Cup in Guwahati today. Photo: X | England Cricket