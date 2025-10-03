South Africa faltered for just 69
England bowled South Africa out for their second-lowest World Cup total
England chose to bowl after winning the toss in Guwahati on 3rd October and set the tone immediately. Linsey Smith, on her World Cup debut, made early breakthroughs, removing both Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits cheaply. They bowled South Africa out for their second-lowest World Cup total and their third-lowest in all women’s ODIs.
Smith continued her impact, ending with outstanding figures of three wickets for seven runs. Lauren Bell and Nat Sciver-Brunt kept the pressure high, and South Africa found themselves struggling at just 19 for 4 inside seven overs. Wickets kept tumbling as the England bowlers exploited the swing and a skiddy surface, with spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean finishing off the tail.
Only wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta showed any resistance, scoring 22, while extras were the second-highest contributor to the total. South Africa’s top five could only put up 5, 5, 2, 4 and 6. Six wickets fell bowled as South Africa’s batters were undone by England’s control and accuracy. They lasted just 20.4 overs.
This was South Africa’s second-lowest World Cup total and equals their third-lowest in all women’s ODIs. It is only the eighth time this century that all of a side’s top five have been dismissed for single figures in a Women’s World Cup match.
Linsey Smith finished with 3 for 7. Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean took two wickets each. Check key stats from this collapse and overall records here.
Notable instances
Instances this century of Top 5 batters falling for single-digit scores in a Women's World Cup game
South Africa W vs England W in Guwahati, 2025*
Sri Lanka W vs England W in Pretoria, 2005
Instances this century of 9+ batters getting dismissed for 6 or less in a Women's 50-over World Cup Game
South Africa W vs England W in Guwahati, 2025*
West Indies W vs South Africa W in Leicester, 2017
West Indies W vs England W in Mumbai, 2013
Sri Lanka W vs England W in Pretoria, 2005
South Africa’s lowest ODI scores
51 v New Zealand, 2009 World Cup
63 v Pakistan, 2019
69 v England, 2025 World Cup
75 v Bangladesh, 2012
77 v England, 2013 World Cup
Lowest totals in Women’s ODI World Cup
Pakistan - 27 vs Australia (1997)
Netherlands - 29 vs Australia (1988)
India - 37 vs New Zealand (1982)
Netherlands - 40 vs New Zealand (1993)
Denmark - 47 vs England (1993)
The only team to have been bowled out in fewer overs at a Women's Cricket World Cup were Pakistan, who made just 27 in 13.4 overs against Australia at Hyderabad in 1997.