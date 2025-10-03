South Africa Vs England, Women’s ODI WC 2025: ENG-W Bowl SA-W Out For 69 - Check Key Stats

England produced a ruthless bowling display to dismantle South Africa for just 69 in Guwahati, making a powerful statement in their World Cup opener while consigning South Africa to one of their worst ever tournaments starts. Check all key stats here

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
South Africa Women vs England Women, Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2025: Check key stats
Linsey Smith finished with 3 for 7. Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean took two wickets each. Check key stats from this collapse and overall records here. Photo: X/englandcricket
  • South Africa faltered for just 69

  • England bowled South Africa out for their second-lowest World Cup total

  • Linsey Smith finished with 3 for 7

England chose to bowl after winning the toss in Guwahati on 3rd October and set the tone immediately. Linsey Smith, on her World Cup debut, made early breakthroughs, removing both Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits cheaply. They bowled South Africa out for their second-lowest World Cup total and their third-lowest in all women’s ODIs.

Smith continued her impact, ending with outstanding figures of three wickets for seven runs. Lauren Bell and Nat Sciver-Brunt kept the pressure high, and South Africa found themselves struggling at just 19 for 4 inside seven overs. Wickets kept tumbling as the England bowlers exploited the swing and a skiddy surface, with spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean finishing off the tail.

Catch all live updates from this match here.

Only wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta showed any resistance, scoring 22, while extras were the second-highest contributor to the total. South Africa’s top five could only put up 5, 5, 2, 4 and 6. Six wickets fell bowled as South Africa’s batters were undone by England’s control and accuracy. They lasted just 20.4 overs.

This was South Africa’s second-lowest World Cup total and equals their third-lowest in all women’s ODIs. It is only the eighth time this century that all of a side’s top five have been dismissed for single figures in a Women’s World Cup match. 

Linsey Smith finished with 3 for 7. Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean took two wickets each. Check key stats from this collapse and overall records here.

Notable instances

Instances this century of Top 5 batters falling for single-digit scores in a Women's World Cup game

South Africa W vs England W in Guwahati, 2025*

Sri Lanka W vs England W in Pretoria, 2005

Instances this century of 9+ batters getting dismissed for 6 or less in a Women's 50-over World Cup Game

  • South Africa W vs England W in Guwahati, 2025*

  • West Indies W vs South Africa W in Leicester, 2017

  • West Indies W vs England W in Mumbai, 2013

  • Sri Lanka W vs England W in Pretoria, 2005

South Africa’s lowest ODI scores

  • 51 v New Zealand, 2009 World Cup

  • 63 v Pakistan, 2019

  • 69 v England, 2025 World Cup

  • 75 v Bangladesh, 2012

  • 77 v England, 2013 World Cup

Lowest totals in Women’s ODI World Cup

  • Pakistan - 27 vs Australia (1997)

  • Netherlands - 29 vs Australia (1988)

  • India - 37 vs New Zealand (1982)

  • Netherlands - 40 vs New Zealand (1993)

  • Denmark - 47 vs England (1993)

The only team to have been bowled out in fewer overs at a Women's Cricket World Cup were Pakistan, who made just 27 in 13.4 overs against Australia at Hyderabad in 1997.

Get the live streaming details for this match here.

