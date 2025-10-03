England Vs South Africa Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs SA-W Match

ENG vs SA, Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Here are the live streaming details for Friday’s match in Guwahati between England women and South Africa women in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
england women X cricket
England women's captain Nat Sciver-Brunt with her teammate during a match. Photo: X | England Cricket
  • England women take on Proteas women in ODI WC 2025 match

  • The match will be played in Guwahati

  • ACA stadium will host the match

England and South Africa kick-start their Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 campaigns when they face each other at Guwahati’s ACA Stadium on Friday.

England women enter the tournament as favourites, having the better of the head-to-head encounter against South Africa. ENG-W have won three of their last five ODIs and also emerged victorious in the last two meetings with South Africa.

Despite their defeat to India in their last game, England remain a well-oiled machine and on their day, could trouble even the best of the best.

As for Proteas Women, they will be underdogs in this tournament. The likes of Laura Wolvaardt, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp could provide the experience in crunch situations.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: England Women vs South Africa Women Full Squad

England Women's Squad:Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Heather Knight, Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell, Em Arlott, Sarah Glenn, Alice Capsey, Emma Lamb

South Africa Women's Squad:  Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso.

England Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Live Streaming Info

When and where is the England vs South Africa, Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match taking place?

The England vs South Africa, Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match will be played on Friday, October 3, from 3 pm IST at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Where to watch the live telecast of the England vs South Africa, Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match?

The England vs South Africa, Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live stream of the England vs South Africa, Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match?

The England vs South Africa, Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar platform.

