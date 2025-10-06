ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Tazmin Brits Smashes Record-Breaking Century As South Africa Women Beat New Zealand Women

Tazmin Brits smashed her fifth ODI century of 2025 to guide South Africa Women past New Zealand in the seventh match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, breaking Smriti Mandhana’s record for most ODI centuries in a calender year

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Tazmin Brits Smashes Record-Breaking Century
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Tazmin Brits Smashes Record-Breaking Century As South Africa Women Beat New Zealand Women Photo: X/ ProteasWomenCSA
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Brits hits her fifth ODI ton in 2025, surpassing Smriti Mandhana’s calendar-year record

  • She smashes seven centuries in just 41 innings, the quickest in women’s cricket history

  • Her 87-ball century powers South Africa to a comfortable 6-wicket victory over New Zealand

New Zealand Women and South Africa Women locked horns in Match 7 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in Indore on Modnay. And it was Tazmin Brits who delivered the headlines. Chasing 232, the Proteas were steadied by Brits’ sublime century, which not only led the chase but also rewrote the record books in women’s ODI cricket. Meanwhile, New Zealand, having folded to 231 all out, had their dreams pruned by South Africa’s disciplined bowling attack, led by Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Brits’ hundred came off 87 balls, and it was her fourth ton in her last five ODI innings. She now holds the record for most centuries in a calendar year in women’s ODIs, smashing through Smriti Mandhana’s previous benchmark of four ODI centuries in 2024. Her partnership with Sune Luus was equally crucial, a 159-run stand that all but sealed the match for South Africa.

Brits’ Batting Masterclass and Record Run

At age 34, Brits is on an extraordinary purple patch. Her consistency across formats belies her age, and in this innings, she combined aggression with composure. The New Zealand batters were struggling on the same surface, however, Brits was something else and purely dominated with her bat.

Related Content
Related Content

Her century is not just another three-figure score, it’s historic. Achieving seven ODI centuries in just 41 innings, she becomes the fastest female cricketer to reach that mark, overtaking Meg Lanning (44 innings). And because she had already hit tons in recent matches, this hundred marks her fourth in the last five innings, a feat few can match

The Larger Impact: Beyond the Stats

Records aside, this innings has galvanised South African women’s cricket. After being bowled out for 69 in their opening match, many questioned their mettle. Brits’ knock, anchored on resilience and ambition, gives the side newfound belief.

For New Zealand, this match will be a harsh lesson in letting things slip. Their top order held firm early, but couldn’t sustain momentum against Mlaba and company. The collapse after 187/3 to being bowled out on 231 illustrates how critical partnerships and fielding pressure matter. In the end, they lost the match by 6 wickets and 9.1 overs to spare.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Catch Of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025? Laura Wolvaardt Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch During NZ-W Vs SA-W Clash

  2. IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women's World Cup: Pakistan's Sidra Amin Reprimanded - Check Details

  3. Lanka Premier League 2025 Expected To Feature Indian Players, Announce Organisers

  4. NZ-W Vs RSA-W, ICC Women's World Cup: Kapp Takes First-Ball Bates Wicket, Repeats History

  5. NZ-W Vs RSA-W, ICC Women's World Cup: Suzie Bates Makes Record 350th Appearance; 300th Match For Sophie Devine

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open Final: Amanda Anisimova Beats Linda Noskova, Claims Her Second WTA 1000 Title Of 2025

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Downs Taylor Fritz To Set Up Holger Rune Meeting

  3. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Survives Yannick Hanfmann Test To Reach Last 16

  4. China Open 2025: Anisimova Ousts Noskova In Beijing To Claim Second WTA-1000 Title Of Year

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

Badminton News

  1. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  2. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  5. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Six Critically Ill Patients Die In Fire At Jaipur’s SMS Hospital Trauma Centre

  2. Consider Yourself 'Police Without Uniform': Himachal Pradesh Police Engages Youth In Fight Against Drugs

  3. BJP For An Alliance With Vijay, Annamali Finds Out ‘Ideological Affinity’ With TVK

  4. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  5. Lack Of Safeguards Against Floods Leaves Kashmir Vulnerable to Natural Disasters 

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Writing On Tradition And Identity: An Interview With Inakali Assumi On Her New Book Isu Le

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Israel Accused Of Detaining Greta Thunberg In Infested Cell And Forcing Her To Hold Flags

  2. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  3. Russian Strikes Kill Five In Ukraine, Trigger Widespread Power Outages

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. Gunmen Kill Two, Injure 12 In Violent Montgomery Nightlife Shootout

Latest Stories

  1. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana

  2. MP Weather Update: Scattered Rain and Cooling Trend Through Week

  3. Political Deadlock In France As President Macron Accepts PM Lecornu’s Resignation

  4. Lawyer Tries To Throw Shoe At CJI BR Gavai In Supreme Court; Security Stops Attack

  5. UP Weather Today: Hailstorm Alert Issued as Western Disturbance Brings Heavy Rain

  6. TORBIT LEGAL GUIDE - Delhi High Court Ruling To Transform Real Estate Inheritance

  7. Watch | Dr Lakshmi Narasimhan on Mental Health Care Beyond Treatment

  8. New Zealand Vs South Africa Toss Update, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: NZ-W To Bat First - Check Playing XIs