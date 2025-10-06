ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Tazmin Brits Smashes Record-Breaking Century As South Africa Women Beat New Zealand Women

New Zealand Women and South Africa Women locked horns in Match 7 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in Indore on Modnay. And it was Tazmin Brits who delivered the headlines. Chasing 232, the Proteas were steadied by Brits’ sublime century, which not only led the chase but also rewrote the record books in women’s ODI cricket. Meanwhile, New Zealand, having folded to 231 all out, had their dreams pruned by South Africa’s disciplined bowling attack, led by Nonkululeko Mlaba.