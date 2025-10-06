ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Tazmin Brits Smashes Record-Breaking Century As South Africa Women Beat New Zealand Women

Brits hits her fifth ODI ton in 2025, surpassing Smriti Mandhana’s calendar-year record
She smashes seven centuries in just 41 innings, the quickest in women’s cricket history
Her 87-ball century powers South Africa to a comfortable 6-wicket victory over New Zealand
New Zealand Women and South Africa Women locked horns in Match 7 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in Indore on Modnay. And it was Tazmin Brits who delivered the headlines. Chasing 232, the Proteas were steadied by Brits’ sublime century, which not only led the chase but also rewrote the record books in women’s ODI cricket. Meanwhile, New Zealand, having folded to 231 all out, had their dreams pruned by South Africa’s disciplined bowling attack, led by Nonkululeko Mlaba.
Brits’ hundred came off 87 balls, and it was her fourth ton in her last five ODI innings. She now holds the record for most centuries in a calendar year in women’s ODIs, smashing through Smriti Mandhana’s previous benchmark of four ODI centuries in 2024. Her partnership with Sune Luus was equally crucial, a 159-run stand that all but sealed the match for South Africa.
Brits’ Batting Masterclass and Record Run
At age 34, Brits is on an extraordinary purple patch. Her consistency across formats belies her age, and in this innings, she combined aggression with composure. The New Zealand batters were struggling on the same surface, however, Brits was something else and purely dominated with her bat.
Her century is not just another three-figure score, it’s historic. Achieving seven ODI centuries in just 41 innings, she becomes the fastest female cricketer to reach that mark, overtaking Meg Lanning (44 innings). And because she had already hit tons in recent matches, this hundred marks her fourth in the last five innings, a feat few can match
The Larger Impact: Beyond the Stats
Records aside, this innings has galvanised South African women’s cricket. After being bowled out for 69 in their opening match, many questioned their mettle. Brits’ knock, anchored on resilience and ambition, gives the side newfound belief.
For New Zealand, this match will be a harsh lesson in letting things slip. Their top order held firm early, but couldn’t sustain momentum against Mlaba and company. The collapse after 187/3 to being bowled out on 231 illustrates how critical partnerships and fielding pressure matter. In the end, they lost the match by 6 wickets and 9.1 overs to spare.