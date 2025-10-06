NZ-W Vs SA-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Bates Falls For First-Ball Duck In Nightmare Start

NZ-W vs SA-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Amelia Shows Class!
A boundary-filled over but the bowler keeps her calm in between! Plimmer finds the fence twice, first a crisp drive through covers and then a confident loft over mid-off. However, the bowler hits back with some tight lines to end the over quietly.
However, the next over went maiden.
Amelia Kerr continues to anchor from the other end, looking settled on 13 off 16, while Georgia Plimmer is starting to find her rhythm on 4 off 7. New Zealand Women slowly building after that early wicket.
Score after 5 overs
NZW 17-1
NZ-W vs SA-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Game ON And WICKET!
And we’re off! Bates and Plimmer are at the crease, but what a nightmare start for New Zealand, Kapp lands a perfect good-length delivery with just a hint of angle, and Bates is trapped LBW for a duck. Back-to-back ducks, and her 350th international isn’t starting the way she’d hoped.
Dane van Niekerk pumps her fist in the stands, loving it. And here comes Amelia Kerr to the crease, ready to steady the ship. The game is on at the crease now, and we have Kerr and Plimmer looking to rebuild after that early blow.
Score after 1 overs
NZW 5-1
NZ-W vs SA-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Playing XIs
South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing
NZ-W vs SA-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Toss Update
New Zealand Women have won the toss and have opted to bat first against South Africa.
NZ-W vs SA-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Streaming Info
The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch the action through live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, ensuring easy access to all the game’s key moments.
The New Zealand vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played on Monday, 6 October at 3:00 pm IST at Holkar Stadium.
