NZ-W Vs SA-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Bates Falls For First-Ball Duck In Nightmare Start

South Africa's Sune Luus bowled out by England's Lauren Bell during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, India, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Match Today: Hello and welcome to our live blog for New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Monday, 6 October, at Holkar Stadium. New Zealand Women take on South Africa Women in match 7, both looking to bounce back from heavy opening losses, New Zealand fell 89 runs short against Australia despite Sophie Devine’s century, while South Africa were bowled out for 69 by England. Captains Devine and Laura Wolvaardt will lead the charge as their sides aim for a crucial early win. Stay here for New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women live scores and updates.

LIVE UPDATES

6 Oct 2025, 03:23:03 pm IST NZ-W vs SA-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Amelia Shows Class! A boundary-filled over but the bowler keeps her calm in between! Plimmer finds the fence twice, first a crisp drive through covers and then a confident loft over mid-off. However, the bowler hits back with some tight lines to end the over quietly. However, the next over went maiden. Amelia Kerr continues to anchor from the other end, looking settled on 13 off 16, while Georgia Plimmer is starting to find her rhythm on 4 off 7. New Zealand Women slowly building after that early wicket. Score after 5 overs NZW 17-1

6 Oct 2025, 03:09:23 pm IST NZ-W vs SA-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Game ON And WICKET! And we’re off! Bates and Plimmer are at the crease, but what a nightmare start for New Zealand, Kapp lands a perfect good-length delivery with just a hint of angle, and Bates is trapped LBW for a duck. Back-to-back ducks, and her 350th international isn’t starting the way she’d hoped. Dane van Niekerk pumps her fist in the stands, loving it. And here comes Amelia Kerr to the crease, ready to steady the ship. The game is on at the crease now, and we have Kerr and Plimmer looking to rebuild after that early blow. Score after 1 overs NZW 5-1

6 Oct 2025, 02:51:26 pm IST NZ-W vs SA-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Playing XIs South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing

6 Oct 2025, 02:51:26 pm IST NZ-W vs SA-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Toss Update New Zealand Women have won the toss and have opted to bat first against South Africa.

6 Oct 2025, 02:09:30 pm IST NZ-W vs SA-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Streaming Info The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch the action through live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, ensuring easy access to all the game’s key moments. The New Zealand vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played on Monday, 6 October at 3:00 pm IST at Holkar Stadium.