Nepal Announces March 5 Parliamentary Election Schedule

Nepal’s Election Commission has set January 20 for candidate nominations and March 5 for voting in the upcoming parliamentary election.
The elections were triggered by the ouster of K P Sharma Oli after violent anti-corruption and anti–social media ban protests left 76 people dead.
The Election Commission of Nepal on Sunday released the schedule for the parliamentary election set for March.
According to a notice issued by the Election Commission, candidates must file their nominations for the House of Representatives between 10 am and 6 pm on January 20.
The list of candidates will be published the same day after 5 pm, while objections against any nominee can be registered from 10 am to 3 pm on January 21.
A verified list of candidates will be released the following day.
Those wishing to withdraw their nominations may do so until 1 pm on January 23. The final list of candidates will then be published by 3 pm the same day, followed by the official allotment of election symbols.
The election is scheduled for March 5, with voting to take place from 7 am to 5 pm, the Election Commission said.
Under the Nepalese constitution, 165 members of the House of Representatives are elected through the first-past-the-post system, while the remaining 110 seats are filled through proportional representation, bringing the total strength to 275.
The polls were necessitated after prime minister K P Sharma Oli was ousted on September 9, following violent Gen Z-led protests against corruption and a ban on social media, which resulted in 76 deaths over two days.