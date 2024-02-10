Gen Z And Millennials Embrace Mob Wife Aesthetic With Real Fur Resurgence. Is It OK?

During the years 2020 to 2023, the Fur Free Alliance discovered that the production of mink fur decreased from 18 million pelts to 7.5 million, and fox fur went down from 1.2 million to 700,000 pelts. Richard Bissett, a member of the board, is concerned that the popular mob wife trend might make people want real fur again.

He said, "Many big brands and stores have stopped using real fur, and lots of countries have banned fur farming. This happened because most people don't think wearing real animal fur is cool or okay."

"Sure, if you like the mob wife style, go for it. But please, even if it's the next big thing, try not to wear real fur," he added.

The debate over fur's place in fashion is further intensified by the growing number of designers and retailers committing to fur-free policies. Brands such as Stella McCartney, Calvin Klein, and Ralph Lauren have joined the ranks of those championing cruelty-free alternatives, emphasizing the importance of ethical and environmentally conscious fashion choices.

Despite the renewed interest in real fur, faux fur retailers remain confident in the appeal of animal-free fashion. Amelie Brick, CEO of faux fur company Apparis, emphasizes the sustainability of faux fur coats made from recycled materials, reiterating the importance of prioritizing kindness towards animals and the environment.

Organizations like People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) continue to advocate against the use of real fur, urging consumers to opt for cruelty-free alternatives. PETA President Ingrid Newkirk emphasizes the ethical imperative of rejecting fur in favor of sustainable vegan clothing, cautioning against perpetuating an industry marked by animal cruelty.