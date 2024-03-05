Paris Fashion Week: Paul McCartney Sits Next To Paris Jackson Forgetting Old Feud With Michael Jackson – View Pics

The Paris Fashion Week saw an unusual thing happen. Paul McCartney and Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson, were seen sitting together for Stella McCartney’s fashion show. Now this would have been a very normal thing for two celebs to sit beside each other, unless there are some unresolved issues from their past.

Yes, you read that right! Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson have a long history together, and their fight was legendary. Paris Jackson seems to have let bygones be bygones and moved on.

For the unversed, Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson collaborated on the song ‘The Girl Is Mine’, that got featured in the latter’s album ‘Thriller.’ Then they also worked together in ‘Say, Say, Say’, which was featured in Paul McCartney ‘Pipes Of Peace.’ However, their friendship started souring when Michael Jackson asked Paul McCartney for advice on where to invest his money, and allegedly Paul McCartney asked him to invest in music publishing. Taking that advice, Michael Jackson went ahead to but John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s music catalogue for $47.5 million. That was a huge amount at that time, but this led to the two of them never speaking to each other again.

Michael Jackson did talk about their feud in his autobiography where he mentioned that both Paul McCartney and he learned the hard way about business.

But it all seems like water under the bridge as Paul McCartney was seen not just seated next to Paris Jackson, but they were also seen getting pictures clicked together and chit-chatting with each other.

Here are a few glimpses from the gala evening at the Paris Fashion Week: