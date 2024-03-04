“Extraction/Abstraction”: Aerial Images By Photographer Showcase Earth's Transformations; Exhibition In London

Over a span of 45 years, Burtynsky has honed his craft, capturing mesmerizing images from an elevated perspective that borders on the divine. Utilizing helicopters, small jets, hydraulic poles, and drones, he provides viewers with a god-like vantage point, offering a unique view of the planet's ever-changing terrain.

Now, more than 90 of Burtynsky's remarkable images have been compiled in a lavish coffee-table book titled Edward Burtynsky: Extraction/Abstraction, published by Steidl. This comprehensive collection serves as a visual testament to Burtynsky's unparalleled talent and dedication to his craft. Concurrently, an exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery in London, running until May 6, showcases 94 of Burtynsky's large-format photographs and 13 high-resolution murals, marking the largest exhibition of his work to date.