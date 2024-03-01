Washington D.C. Gears Up For Cherry Blossom Season. See All You Need To Know

As spring approaches, so does the eagerly anticipated cherry blossom season in the nation's capital. Washington D.C. officials are gearing up for what they predict will be a spectacular year for the city's iconic pink blooms. The Cherry Blossom Festival, a cherished tradition, is set to kick off with several weeks of festivities, including parades, concerts, and fireworks, attracting both locals and visitors alike.

According to organizers, hotel reservation numbers indicate that tourist numbers are expected to reach 1.5 million for the first time since before the pandemic, reflecting a resurgence in travel and interest in the annual event.

Here's what you need to know about Washington's cherry blossom season: