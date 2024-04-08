United States

Google's Solar Eclipse Doodle And Animation Captivates Millions: A Fusion of Art, Science, And Search

Google's captivating solar eclipse doodle and animation merge art and science, offering users an interactive glimpse into the celestial event of April 8, 2024, as the moon obscures the sun's rays in a rare cosmic dance.

Google
Google Doodle Solar Eclipse Photo: Google
The day when the moon obscures the sun's rays, if weather conditions and location allow, has finally arrived. Google, the search engine giant, paid tribute to the total solar eclipse with a doodle displayed on its homepage on Monday.

Crafted by Google Doodler Alyssa Winans, the doodle portrays the total eclipse using the letters of the Google logo. It beautifully combines two realms that don't frequently intersect: art and science.

Google%20Doodle%20Solar%20Eclipse%202024
Google Doodle Solar Eclipse 2024 Photo: Google
Google Solar Eclipse Animation

On Friday, Google contributed to the eclipse excitement by incorporating an animation that allows its users to interact with the phenomenon at their convenience.

Users searching for information about the eclipse on Google will see a dynamic graphic overlay showcasing what millions along the path of totality will experience on Monday: the instance when the moon moves in front of the sun, revealing only its outermost layer known as the corona.

Google%20Solar%20Eclipse%20Animation
Google Solar Eclipse Animation Photo: Google
“The moon is having its day in the sun, and people across North America are coming to Google to learn more and celebrate this rare event," shared Jessica Yu, the lead of Google's doodle team, with USA TODAY. "We’re excited to mark the 2024 solar eclipse with special experiences on Search for eclipse watchers.”

Yu explained that a team of user experience designers developed the animation to captivate Google's users.

You can view and enjoy the animation by searching for particular keywords.

How to see Google's total solar eclipse animation?

To view Google's total solar eclipse animation, simply enter any of the following search terms into the search bar at google.com:

Google Doodle in 2017

In August 2017, during the solar eclipse, Google designed an animated doodle featuring two space aliens engaged in a game of volleyball with the moon. As the moon rotates in circles, partially obstructing the sun, Google's logo, adorned with stars, is visible in the sky above the playful space creatures.

Google%20Doodle%202017%20Solar%20Eclipse
Google Doodle 2017 Solar Eclipse Photo: Google
What states will get to see the solar eclipse?

The total solar eclipse will occur on April 8, traversing over the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Approximately 28% of the United States will witness the eclipse as it travels through the country for several minutes, according to NASAreports.

The trajectory of the eclipse will start in Texas as it enters the United States, then traverse through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, as outlined by NASA. Additionally, certain regions of Michigan and Tennessee will also have the opportunity to witness the event.

When was the last solar eclipse?

The most recent total solar eclipse in the United States occurred on August 21, 2017. In October of the same year, skywatchers were treated to a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse, characterized by the moon partially covering the sun, resulting in a halo effect.

