See Where To Avoid Clouds For April 2024 Total Solar Eclipse | Details

In the United States, the path of totality will begin in Texas and journey through several states, including Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. Parts of Tennessee and Michigan will also experience the total solar eclipse.

Espenak suggests that viewing the eclipse in the southern parts of the US may offer the best chances for clear skies. However, cloud cover forecasts for April 8 are still unavailable.

The National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) created an interactive map based on U.S. Climate Normals to illustrate average weather conditions along the path of totality. According to the map, Texas, Oklahoma, and southeast Missouri are among the top three areas with the highest likelihood of clear skies.

While specific cloud cover forecasts are unavailable, past weather data can provide some insight. On April 8, locations along the path of totality may experience varying degrees of cloud coverage.

According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the expected cloud coverage on April 8 is as follows: