Watch Out For Animal Behavior During Upcoming Total Solar Eclipse, Scientists Urge Citizen Scientists To Join

As the world anticipates the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8, scientists are gearing up to study how animals react to this rare celestial event. Following peculiar behaviors observed during past eclipses, researchers are enlisting the help of zoos and citizen scientists to gather valuable data on animal responses.
Peculiar Animal Behaviors During Eclipses
During the 2017 total solar eclipse in the US, animals exhibited bewildering behaviors, including flamingos encircling their young, giraffes displaying agitated movements, and birds abandoning flight to roost in trees. Such unusual responses have piqued the interest of scientists seeking to understand how animals perceive and react to eclipses.
With the upcoming eclipse set to traverse North America, scientists are preparing to monitor animal behavior along its path. This rare opportunity allows researchers to observe a wide range of species, from domestic pets to zoo inhabitants, providing insights into their reactions to the sudden darkness.
Citizen Scientists Join the Effort
In addition to zoo observations, citizen scientists are encouraged to document their pets' behaviors during the eclipse. Through projects like SolarEclipseSafari.org, individuals can contribute valuable observations, shedding light on how animals respond to this natural phenomenon.
Experts predict that animals may exhibit various responses, from increased vocalizations to changes in activity levels. Dr. Rena Carlson of the American Veterinary Medical Association suggests that pets may react more to their owners' reactions than to the eclipse itself, emphasizing the importance of documenting observations.
As researchers and citizen scientists prepare to document animal behavior, NASA invites Americans to record the sudden silence that often accompanies a total eclipse. Birds and insects are known to fall silent during such events, offering a unique auditory experience for observers.
Amidst the scientific inquiries, experts emphasize the awe-inspiring experience of witnessing nature's response to an eclipse. By observing with eyes and ears, individuals can forge a deeper connection to the natural world, marveling at the wonders of the cosmos and the intricate behaviors of Earth's inhabitants.